Record Rainfall Paralyzes Hong Kong in 'Black Rainstorm' Emergency

Hong Kong has declared its highest-level rainstorm alert after suffering a record-breaking downpour that caused mass flooding, airport disruptions, and landslides.

Hong Kong was battered by a severe 11-hour rainstorm and gale-force winds, which the Chinese outlet ECNS described as a “black rain.” Some areas of the city received up to 400 millimeters of precipitation, leading to large-scale flooding across districts.

The extreme weather disrupted operations at the city’s international airport and forced the closure of several metro exits. Roads were inundated, and at least 13 landslides were reported.

Highest August Rainfall in Over a Century

According to the Hong Kong Observatory, the city recorded over 355 millimeters of rainfall within 24 hours—setting a new August record not seen in over 140 years. Authorities have extended the black rainstorm warning, the highest level of alert, at least until 5:00 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. Moscow time).

“An active southwest monsoon is bringing heavy showers and squally thunderstorms to the coast of southern China and the northern part of the South China Sea. As of 2:00 p.m. today (9:00 a.m. Moscow time), the Observatory’s headquarters recorded 355.7 mm of rainfall, breaking the previous highest daily record for August since 1884,” the statement read.

The heaviest rainfall struck the Chimsachui promenade, a popular tourist destination home to the Avenue of Stars and a statue honoring legendary actor Bruce Lee.

Schools Shut, Employers Urged to Reconsider Attendance

The Hong Kong Observatory had earlier declared a black rain warning, signaling rainfall intensity exceeding 70 millimeters per hour. Authorities warned of imminent flooding risks, closed schools, and suspended public beach access. The Labor Department urged employers to "realistically assess the necessity of mandatory workplace attendance."