A former Russian engineer has been arrested in Kaliningrad for allegedly passing classified satellite engine technology to U.S. intelligence services.
In Kaliningrad, a court has ordered the arrest of a former employee of a local enterprise for transferring sensitive information about satellite technologies to U.S. intelligence agencies. The case was reported by RIA Novosti.
According to the agency, in the summer of 2020, the man signed a cooperation agreement with a U.S.-based company to collect and transmit information—some of it classified—about the production of electronic correction engines for space satellites at the plant where he had previously worked.
The individual has been formally charged under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which pertains to high treason. The court has ordered his detention in a pretrial facility until September 30.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Donald Trump's ten-day ultimatum to end the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Russia's military and territorial priorities despite new U.S. sanctions threats