World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Former Engineer Arrested in Russia for Spying on Satellite Technology for US

Russian Man Arrested for Passing Satellite Tech Secrets to US Intelligence
World

A former Russian engineer has been arrested in Kaliningrad for allegedly passing classified satellite engine technology to U.S. intelligence services.

A soldier with binoculars
Photo: dvidshub.net= by Айзек Ибарра, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A soldier with binoculars

Engineer Charged with High Treason Over Space Technology Leak

In Kaliningrad, a court has ordered the arrest of a former employee of a local enterprise for transferring sensitive information about satellite technologies to U.S. intelligence agencies. The case was reported by RIA Novosti.

According to the agency, in the summer of 2020, the man signed a cooperation agreement with a U.S.-based company to collect and transmit information—some of it classified—about the production of electronic correction engines for space satellites at the plant where he had previously worked.

Facing Treason Charges Under Russian Law

The individual has been formally charged under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which pertains to high treason. The court has ordered his detention in a pretrial facility until September 30.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum on Russia Met with Kremlin Skepticism
World
Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum on Russia Met with Kremlin Skepticism
129 Russian Small Towns Face Extinction Due to Depopulation
Russia
129 Russian Small Towns Face Extinction Due to Depopulation
Popular
No Deal: Putin Stands Firm Amid Trump’s 10-Day Sanctions Threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed Donald Trump's ten-day ultimatum to end the Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Russia's military and territorial priorities despite new U.S. sanctions threats

Putin Defiant as Trump’s Pressure Strategy Falters Over India and Oil
Russia's Dan-M Drone Depletes Ukraine's Air Defense Missiles
Russian Dan-M UAV Disrupts Ukrainian Patriot Missile Stockpiles
Geopolitics vs. Market Reality: Why Trump's Alaska LNG Plan Stalled
Moldova’s Political Earthquake: Gutsul Verdict Fuels Autonomy Crisis
Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov Moldova Opposition Leader Jailed for Seven Years Before Elections Lyuba Lulko We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
Kamchatka Earthquake Moves Peninsula by Two Meters, Ignites Multiple Volcanoes
Surveillance Video Shows Deadly Bus Skid on Wet Road
Netanyahu Launches Secret Diplomacy to Ease Moscow-Washington Tensions
Netanyahu Launches Secret Diplomacy to Ease Moscow-Washington Tensions
Last materials
Russian Man Arrested for Passing Satellite Tech Secrets to US Intelligence
Russia Considers Deploying Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba and Venezuela
Shark Rips Stingray Apart Just Feet From Swimmers
Ex-Pentagon Advisor Predicts Ukraine Conflict May Follow Georgia Scenario
Kiwi Fruit: Surprising Health Benefits and Ancient Origins
325-Million-Year-Old Sharks Discovered in Mammoth Cave
How to Use Your Dishwasher the Right Way: Expert Tips for Longevity and Clean Dishes
Café-Style Breakfast Sandwich You Can Make in 10 Minutes
Fatal Treats: Hidden Dangers in Your Dog’s Bowl
Putin Defiant as Trump’s Pressure Strategy Falters Over India and Oil
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.