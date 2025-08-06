Former Engineer Arrested in Russia for Spying on Satellite Technology for US

A former Russian engineer has been arrested in Kaliningrad for allegedly passing classified satellite engine technology to U.S. intelligence services.

Photo: dvidshub.net= by Айзек Ибарра, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A soldier with binoculars

In Kaliningrad, a court has ordered the arrest of a former employee of a local enterprise for transferring sensitive information about satellite technologies to U.S. intelligence agencies. The case was reported by RIA Novosti.

According to the agency, in the summer of 2020, the man signed a cooperation agreement with a U.S.-based company to collect and transmit information—some of it classified—about the production of electronic correction engines for space satellites at the plant where he had previously worked.

Facing Treason Charges Under Russian Law

The individual has been formally charged under Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which pertains to high treason. The court has ordered his detention in a pretrial facility until September 30.