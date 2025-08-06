Moscow Eyes Cuba and Venezuela for Strategic Missile Placement

Russia Considers Deploying Oreshnik Missiles to Cuba and Venezuela

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has addressed growing media speculation regarding the possible deployment of Oreshnik missile systems to Latin America, specifically Cuba and Venezuela.

Zakharova downplays speculation as personal opinion

Maria Zakharova, official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, commented on the reports by clarifying that such discussions appear to reflect “the private opinions of individual experts expressing personal viewpoints.”

She stressed that decisions on international military cooperation, including weapons deployment, fall under the jurisdiction of Russia’s Ministry of Defense.

Expert proposes Latin American missile presence

The idea of deploying Russian missile systems in Latin America was recently voiced by Alexander Stepanov, a military expert from the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy (RANEPA) and senior researcher at the Institute of Latin America under the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“Stationing weapons such as the Oreshnik in distant countries like Venezuela or Cuba could serve as a powerful tool for projecting Russia’s global military presence while protecting the sovereignty of our allies,” said Stepanov.

According to him, serial production of the Oreshnik is now underway, with several dozen units expected annually, enough to cover all major strategic directions.

Putin confirms delivery of first “Oreshnik” system

On August 1, President Vladimir Putin announced that the first serial unit of the “Oreshnik” missile complex had been delivered to the military. During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, he revealed that specialists have already selected a site for the system in Belarus, and preparations for deployment are actively underway, to be completed by the end of 2025.

Putin hails unstoppable capabilities

Putin previously revealed that the Oreshnik was used in combat for the first time in November 2024. He praised the system’s development speed and performance as a matter of national pride and emphasized its role as a new guarantor of Russia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“There are no existing air defense systems capable of intercepting the Oreshnik,” Putin stated. “Even interceptor missiles based in Poland can’t reach it. Within seconds, the warheads separate — the train has left the station. There's simply no chance of stopping them.”

Duma member backs deterrence move

Aleksei Zhuravlyov, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, supported the deployment of the Oreshnik in Belarus, stating that it brings Russia’s strategic capability closer to European capitals and serves to “cool hot heads.” He added that it is essential to shift the balance of deterrence toward Europe.