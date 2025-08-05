World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
No Deal: Putin Stands Firm Amid Trump's 10-Day Sanctions Threat

Putin Defiant as Trump's Pressure Strategy Falters Over India and Oil
Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to accept the ultimatum issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, who demanded that Moscow resolve the conflict in Ukraine within ten days or face sweeping secondary sanctions and 100-percent tariffs targeting Russia and its trading partners, according to sources cited by Reuters.

Vladimir Putin
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Vladimir Putin

Putin Believes in Victory Despite Threats

Putin’s determination to continue military operations stems from his belief in Russia’s eventual victory and his skepticism toward yet another round of U.S. sanctions. At the same time, sources noted that the Russian leader does not wish to harm his relationship with Trump and is aware that he may be missing a rare opportunity to improve U.S.-Russia ties.

According to those familiar with the Kremlin’s thinking, national interests remain paramount for Putin. His objective in Ukraine remains the liberation of claimed territories, followed by peace talks—only once conditions on the ground have shifted in Russia’s favor.

Putin Comments on Ukraine Conflict Resolution

In the face of Trump’s ultimatum, Putin met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on August 1st on Valaam Island. There, he once again reflected on the military operation and conditions for ending the war in Ukraine.

Putin emphasized that talks between Russia and Ukraine remain vital. While acknowledging the usefulness of recent contact with Kyiv, he stressed that any diplomatic solution requires substantive, behind-the-scenes negotiations rather than public posturing. “If Kyiv believes it’s not the time to talk, Moscow is prepared to wait,” he added.

“All disappointments arise from inflated expectations — this is a well-known rule,” — Vladimir Putin, President of Russia

Washington Escalates Its Position

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is hardening its stance on Moscow. Trump recently announced significant tariff hikes against India for continuing to import Russian oil, pointing to New Delhi as one of Russia’s major energy partners.

“We’ve held at 25 percent,” Trump said, “but within 24 hours those tariffs will go much higher.” He previously claimed that if oil prices dropped by another $10 per barrel, Russia might be compelled to abandon the war effort in Ukraine.

Yet Trump’s pressure campaign appears to be failing. Responding to U.S. threats, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the accusations unfounded, affirming that India will take all necessary steps to protect its national interests.

Indian Expert Points to Western Hypocrisy

Speaking to Lenta.ru, Indian political analyst Pravesh Kumar Gupta of the Vivekananda International Foundation and the Valdai Club noted that Trump’s threats reflect the West’s double standards. He pointed out that the West continues to buy various goods from Russia while pressuring others to stop.

“Trump’s habit of prioritizing dramatic diplomatic or economic wins—evident in his past foreign policy moves—suggests he could reverse his position if offered a strategic deal or an opportunity to win the Nobel Peace Prize,” — Pravesh Kumar Gupta

Israel Steps In as Mediator

While Washington turns up the heat, quiet efforts are underway to rebuild bridges. According to Israeli broadcaster Kan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assumed a behind-the-scenes role as mediator between the U.S. and Russia.

Sources close to Netanyahu confirmed that he is working to reduce tensions with the knowledge and approval of President Trump. In recent weeks, Israel has held several rounds of undisclosed talks with Russian officials, seeking to de-escalate the U.S.-Russia standoff triggered by the Ukraine war and to resolve other contentious issues.

On July 28th, Putin and Netanyahu held a phone conversation to discuss the volatile situation in the Middle East. A second call between the two leaders occurred on August 4th, as reported by the Kremlin.

Anton Kulikov
Dmitry Sudakov
