Moscow Does Not Really Care About Trump's Ultimatum

Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum on Russia Met with Kremlin Skepticism

The threat of new sanctions from US President Donald Trump is seen by the Kremlin as “painful and unpleasant,” but not catastrophic, according to a source familiar with internal discussions who spoke to Reuters. Another source added that such sanctions would “do little” to change Russia’s position.

Photo: Yükleyenin kendi çalışması by W. Bulach, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Red Square, Moscow

According to a third insider cited by Reuters, there is still no clarity inside the Kremlin as to whether Trump will follow through with his ultimatum. “Trump has threatened before, only to take no action or change his mind,” the source noted.

Putin Remains Resolute Despite Pressure

President Vladimir Putin’s determination in the face of Trump’s threats is reportedly rooted in his confidence in a Russian victory and a belief that new US sanctions are unlikely to have a substantial impact, especially after enduring multiple waves of economic restrictions over the past three and a half years.

"Putin has privately voiced concern about the recent deterioration in relations with the United States," said one of the sources.

Nonetheless, the Russian leader does not rule out the possibility of eventually “becoming friends” with America again and resuming trade with the West, the source said.

Oil Market Dynamics Could Undermine Sanctions

Kremlin insiders find it hard to imagine that countries like China would stop buying Russian oil simply because of a directive from Trump. On the contrary, US sanctions could have the opposite effect and trigger a rise in global oil prices, they believe.

Trump’s Sanctions Timeline and Threat of Secondary Tariffs

On July 29, Trump issued a new 10-day ultimatum for resolving the conflict. The previous deadline, which lasted 50 days, began on July 14. Trump has warned that if no progress is made within this period, he will impose secondary tariffs of around 100% on Russia and its trading partners.

The Kremlin said it had taken Trump’s statements into account. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian economy continues to function despite a “huge number of sanctions” and has developed a “certain immunity” to them.