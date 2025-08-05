World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow Does Not Really Care About Trump's Ultimatum

Trump’s 10-Day Ultimatum on Russia Met with Kremlin Skepticism
World

The threat of new sanctions from US President Donald Trump is seen by the Kremlin as “painful and unpleasant,” but not catastrophic, according to a source familiar with internal discussions who spoke to Reuters. Another source added that such sanctions would “do little” to change Russia’s position.

Red Square, Moscow
Photo: Yükleyenin kendi çalışması by W. Bulach, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Red Square, Moscow

According to a third insider cited by Reuters, there is still no clarity inside the Kremlin as to whether Trump will follow through with his ultimatum. “Trump has threatened before, only to take no action or change his mind,” the source noted.

Putin Remains Resolute Despite Pressure

President Vladimir Putin’s determination in the face of Trump’s threats is reportedly rooted in his confidence in a Russian victory and a belief that new US sanctions are unlikely to have a substantial impact, especially after enduring multiple waves of economic restrictions over the past three and a half years.

"Putin has privately voiced concern about the recent deterioration in relations with the United States," said one of the sources.

Nonetheless, the Russian leader does not rule out the possibility of eventually “becoming friends” with America again and resuming trade with the West, the source said.

Oil Market Dynamics Could Undermine Sanctions

Kremlin insiders find it hard to imagine that countries like China would stop buying Russian oil simply because of a directive from Trump. On the contrary, US sanctions could have the opposite effect and trigger a rise in global oil prices, they believe.

Trump’s Sanctions Timeline and Threat of Secondary Tariffs

On July 29, Trump issued a new 10-day ultimatum for resolving the conflict. The previous deadline, which lasted 50 days, began on July 14. Trump has warned that if no progress is made within this period, he will impose secondary tariffs of around 100% on Russia and its trading partners.

The Kremlin said it had taken Trump’s statements into account. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that the Russian economy continues to function despite a “huge number of sanctions” and has developed a “certain immunity” to them.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Putin’s Silence Speaks Volumes as US Analysts Change Tune
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Putin’s Silence Speaks Volumes as US Analysts Change Tune
Geran-2 Kamikaze Drones Bypass Ukrainian Defenses in Coordinated Swarm
Hotspots and Incidents
Geran-2 Kamikaze Drones Bypass Ukrainian Defenses in Coordinated Swarm Видео 
Moscow No Longer Bound by Intermediate-Range Missile Restrictions
World
Moscow No Longer Bound by Intermediate-Range Missile Restrictions
Popular
Video Shows Eyewitness's Video of US Fordow Nuclear Site Bombing

In late June, US B-2 stealth bombers entered the Israel-Iran conflict, striking Iranian nuclear facilities with the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator — the most powerful non-nuclear bomb ever used in combat

US Bombing Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site: Eyewitness's Video
Geran-2 Kamikaze Drones Bypass Ukrainian Defenses in Coordinated Swarm
Rare Video Shows Swarm of Russian Geran-2 Drones Heading for Military Targets in Ukraine
Foreign Ministry: Russia Ready to Deploy INF-Class Weapons
Trump Retreats: Moscow Awaits New US Proposals Through Witkoff
Trump Sends Witkoff to Moscow as Kremlin Outmaneuvers Sanctions Lyuba Lulko We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russian Soldier Dodges Death Twice in Heroic Run from Tank Fire and Drones
Trump-Medvedev War of Words: From 'Dead Economies' to 'Dead Hand'
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Appears Visibly Slimmer in New Video
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Appears Visibly Slimmer in New Video
Last materials
Netanyahu Steps In to Mediate Russia–US Relations Amid Ukraine Tensions
Horrific Bus Accident in Russia Caught on Camera
129 Russian Small Towns Face Extinction Due to Depopulation
Final Vladimir Lenin Statue Taken Down in Ukrainian Village
Mountain Torrent Destroys Indian Village in Seconds
Moscow Slams US Demands on India as Unlawful Threats
Russia's Dan-M Drone Depletes Ukraine's Air Defense Missiles
Voice of Russian Figure Skating Dies in Railway Platform Mishap
Moscow No Longer Bound by Intermediate-Range Missile Restrictions
US Bombing Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site: Eyewitness's Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.