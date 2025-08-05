Netanyahu Launches Secret Diplomacy to Ease Moscow-Washington Tensions

Netanyahu Steps In to Mediate Russia–US Relations Amid Ukraine Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken on the role of intermediary in a discreet diplomatic effort aimed at normalizing relations between Russia and the United States, according to a report from Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Benjamin Netanyahu

According to the report, sources close to Netanyahu revealed that he has been working to reduce tensions between Washington and Moscow with the awareness and consent of US President Donald Trump.

The effort reportedly involved a series of meetings and backchannel discussions over recent weeks, some of which were kept confidential. During this time, the Israeli prime minister’s office maintained active communication with Russian officials to resolve disputes that had escalated due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and other sensitive geopolitical issues.

The report aligns with the recent confirmation of direct phone contact between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Netanyahu. On July 28, the Kremlin announced that the two leaders had held a phone conversation in which they discussed regional instability in the Middle East. Another call between the leaders was held on August 4.

This development highlights Netanyahu’s ambitions to position Israel as a stabilizing force in global diplomacy, particularly during a time of high tension between major world powers.