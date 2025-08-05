World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine Dismantles Last Remaining Monument to Lenin, Kremlin Reacts

Final Vladimir Lenin Statue Taken Down in Ukrainian Village
World

The final monument to Vladimir Lenin in Ukraine has been officially dismantled in the village of Rudkivtsi.

Narva Castle Lenin statue 02
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ad Meskens, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Narva Castle Lenin statue 02

The statue was removed following a formal appeal to local authorities. The head of the neighboring village of Novaya Ushytsia, Anatoliy Oleynyk, confirmed that the demolition was carried out by a municipal utility service, which transported the statue to its premises, Ukrainian civil organization Decolonization. Ukraine said on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s long-running decommunization campaign has seen thousands of Soviet-era symbols, names, and monuments removed across the country. The removal of the last Lenin statue marks the end of an era that many Ukrainians associate with repression and occupation.

Meanwhile, reactions from Russia were swift. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented on the event, stating that Ukraine is now “well known for its fight against monuments” and is attempting to “lead all of Europe” in this effort.

“Ukraine is now well known for its fight against monuments, trying to get ahead of all Europe in this respect,” said Dmitry Peskov. “This struggle against cultural heritage cannot be seen in a positive light and certainly does not flatter the Ukrainian authorities.”

In a related commentary, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to ex-President Leonid Kuchma, criticized the current Ukrainian leadership, claiming that Soviet officials were more competent in state governance than today’s Kyiv politicians. He described President Volodymyr Zelensky as “theatrical” and “provincial.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin also recently weighed in on the collapse of the Soviet Union, asserting that its dissolution stemmed from a desire among Soviet leaders to be part of Western civilization. He emphasized that Europe never intended to take Russian interests into account after the USSR’s fall.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russia Reacts to Trump’s ‘Dead Hand’ Ultimatum with Measured Tone
World
Russia Reacts to Trump’s ‘Dead Hand’ Ultimatum with Measured Tone
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appears Thinner After Health Rumors
World
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appears Thinner After Health Rumors Видео 
Russian Soldier Survives Tank Shells and Drone Barrage Without a Scratch
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Soldier Survives Tank Shells and Drone Barrage Without a Scratch Видео 
Popular
Rare Video Shows Swarm of Russian Geran-2 Drones Heading for Military Targets in Ukraine

A newly released video shows a swarm of Russian Geran-2 kamikaze drones flying unhindered toward military targets in Ukraine, highlighting Kyiv's air defense vulnerabilities amid growing UAV attacks

Geran-2 Kamikaze Drones Bypass Ukrainian Defenses in Coordinated Swarm
US Bombing Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site: Eyewitness's Video
Video Shows Eyewitness's Video of US Fordow Nuclear Site Bombing
Foreign Ministry: Russia Ready to Deploy INF-Class Weapons
Trump Retreats: Moscow Awaits New US Proposals Through Witkoff
Trump Sends Witkoff to Moscow as Kremlin Outmaneuvers Sanctions Lyuba Lulko We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Trump-Medvedev War of Words: From 'Dead Economies' to 'Dead Hand'
Russian Soldier Dodges Death Twice in Heroic Run from Tank Fire and Drones
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Appears Visibly Slimmer in New Video
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Appears Visibly Slimmer in New Video
Last materials
Mountain Torrent Destroys Indian Village in Seconds
Moscow Slams US Demands on India as Unlawful Threats
Russia's Dan-M Drone Depletes Ukraine's Air Defense Missiles
Voice of Russian Figure Skating Dies in Railway Platform Mishap
Moscow No Longer Bound by Intermediate-Range Missile Restrictions
US Bombing Iran's Fordow Nuclear Site: Eyewitness's Video
Push-Up Standards by Age: Mayo Clinic's Guide Explained
Why Horseshoe Crabs' Blue Blood Is Saving Millions of Human Lives
Russian Soldier Survives Tank Shells and Drone Barrage Without a Scratch
Do Cats Miss Their Owners? The Truth Behind Feline Attachment
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.