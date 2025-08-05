Moscow Very Unhappy as Washington Targets India With Tariffs Over Russian Oil Profits

Moscow Slams US Demands on India as Unlawful Threats

The White House escalated tensions with India by threatening major tariff hikes over New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil, prompting backlash from Moscow and a firm rebuttal from the Indian government.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary for the Russian President, condemned US actions during a press briefing, stating:

“We hear many statements that are essentially threats — attempts to force countries to halt trade with Russia. We do not consider such statements legitimate.”

The controversy was sparked by US President Donald Trump, who accused India of not only purchasing large volumes of Russian oil but also profiting by reselling it. While Trump did not specify the new tariff rates, he warned that levies on Indian exports to the US would increase substantially.

India defended its stance, emphasizing that it was “forced” to purchase Russian oil due to Western actions that disrupted global markets. Officials in New Delhi pointed out that the European Union and the United States themselves continue to import Russian goods — including fertilizers and metals.

According to Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Washington’s criticism is hypocritical and unjustified. He highlighted that the US still imports enriched uranium, palladium, and chemicals from Russia.

“India started importing Russian oil because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the conflict began. Like any large economy, India will take all necessary steps to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

Trump Doubles Down

President Trump reiterated his threat, claiming India is generating “massive profits” from Russian oil resales. He promised to impose “serious” tariff hikes on Indian goods unless the practice stops.

Earlier, Trump dismissed concerns about US-Russia or US-India trade relations, stating:

“We hardly trade with India. Their tariffs are too high — some of the highest in the world. Same with Russia. There is almost no trade between Russia and the United States.”

In mid-July, the US leader had vowed to introduce 100% tariffs against Russia and its partners unless a Ukraine peace agreement was reached within 50 days. On July 29, he shortened that deadline to just 10 days.

Billions at Stake for India

According to Bloomberg, Trump’s demand could cost India billions. Russian oil currently makes up 35–40% of India’s imports, offering huge savings and record profits for local firms. A drop in discounts or disruption in supply could raise India’s import costs by up to $11 billion annually — or more if global oil prices spike.

Experts argue that affordable Russian oil helps India curb inflation and keep fuel prices in check. Despite this, Trump announced 25% tariffs on Indian goods, citing “military-energy cooperation between Delhi and Moscow.”