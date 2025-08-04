World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump-Medvedev War of Words: From 'Dead Economies' to 'Dead Hand'

Russia Reacts to Trump’s ‘Dead Hand’ Ultimatum with Measured Tone
Russia takes nuclear issues seriously and does not wish to engage in rhetorical confrontations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RBC following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a nuclear submarine redeployment.

US Navy 020501-N-4281P-001 USS Connecticut - first deployment
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Journalist Seaman Apprentice Woody Paschall., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US Navy 020501-N-4281P-001 USS Connecticut - first deployment
“Russia maintains a responsible position. President Putin’s stance is well known. Russia is extremely attentive to issues of nuclear nonproliferation. Everyone should be very cautious when it comes to nuclear rhetoric,”

said Peskov.

He pointed out that American submarines are already on active duty as part of ongoing strategic operations, adding that Moscow does not wish to comment further or be drawn into inflammatory exchanges.

No Signs of Direct Escalation, Kremlin Says

Peskov clarified that there was no sign of escalation between the US and Russia but emphasized a guiding principle of Russian policy:

“In a nuclear war, there can be no winners. That is our main axiom,”

he said.

Trump’s Submarine Deployment Order and Clash with Medvedev

On August 1, President Trump announced the redeployment of two American nuclear submarines to “appropriate regions” following a public spat with Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Trump said the move was a response to “reckless and provocative” comments from Medvedev.

Trump emphasized on Truth Social that the US must be ready when it comes to nuclear weapons and warned of unforeseen consequences. The Pentagon directed all press inquiries to the White House, which declined to provide further explanation.

Later, Trump stated the submarines were deployed to “protect the people” and again accused Medvedev of making threats:

“The former president of Russia made a threat, and we will protect our people,”

Trump said.

From 'Dead Economies' to the 'Dead Hand'

The digital dispute began when Medvedev criticized Trump’s plan to cut the proposed timeline for ending the Russia–Ukraine conflict from 50 to 10 days. Medvedev said Trump was “playing ultimatum games with Russia,” calling each ultimatum a “threat and a step toward war.”

Trump responded on July 31 by telling Medvedev to “watch his words” and warned he was “stepping onto very dangerous ground.” He also mocked the Russian and Indian economies, stating:

“Let India do whatever it wants with Russia. Let them collapse their dead economies together. I don’t care.”

Medvedev retorted:

“If Trump is talking about ‘dead economies’ and ‘dangerous ground,’ maybe he should rewatch his favorite zombie movies and think about how dangerous the ‘Dead Hand’ could be.”

What Is Russia’s 'Dead Hand'?

The so-called “Dead Hand” system — officially known as “Perimeter” — is a Cold War-era automated nuclear retaliation mechanism developed by the Soviet Union. The system is reportedly still on alert status and can launch a retaliatory strike even if human command is lost.

In 2011, Strategic Missile Forces Commander Sergei Karakaev confirmed in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda that the system remains operational:

“If the need for a retaliatory strike arises and signals cannot reach some launch systems, the command can come from Perimeter rockets,”

he said.

While often dismissed by the West as myth, the system’s continued existence serves as a stark reminder of the balance of terror underpinning nuclear deterrence. The Kremlin’s latest statements underscore its preference for restraint over rhetoric in this volatile domain.

Anton Kulikov
