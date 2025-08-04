Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Appears Visibly Slimmer in New Video

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appears Thinner After Health Rumors

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, appeared in a new video following widespread online rumors claiming he was rescued from a beach incident in Turkey. The footage, published by Kadyrov himself on Telegram, shows him visiting a construction site in Grozny.

In the video, Kadyrov appears noticeably thinner. He personally inspected the progress of the construction work and was accompanied by one of his sons, Ahmat. The setting and the physical changes observed in the video reignited discussions about his health.

"I need a break from heavy training," Kadyrov previously noted under another video post where he was seen pedaling on a stationary bike.

This earlier video, posted shortly after the Turkish beach rumors surfaced, did not confirm or deny any medical emergency. The Chechen leader did not specify the reason for his apparent fatigue or reduced activity level.

Meanwhile, Kadyrov’s family continues to remain in the spotlight. His 17-year-old son Adam Kadyrov, known for the widely criticized beating of Quran arsonist Nikita Zhuravel, recently got married. The high-profile wedding was attended by top Russian officials and foreign diplomats, emphasizing the family's elevated status within and beyond Chechnya.