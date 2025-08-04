World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin Open to Zelensky Meeting After Diplomatic Groundwork Completed

Kremlin Acknowledges Kyiv’s Proposal for Four-Way Presidential Talks
World

For a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to take place, the necessary expert-level groundwork must first be completed, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Московский Кремль, вид с Дома на набережной
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Московский_Кремль,_вид_с_Дома_на_набережной.jpg by Semyon Borisov
Московский Кремль, вид с Дома на набережной
“All preparatory work for such a meeting has not yet been completed,”

said Peskov. “Let me remind you that the president himself does not rule out holding such a meeting, once all necessary work is done by experts.”

Kyiv Proposes High-Level Summit in August

Kyiv has proposed holding a top-level summit in August, according to Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, following the third round of peace talks in Istanbul on July 23. The Ukrainian side has suggested the participation of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump alongside Zelensky and Putin in the talks.

The Kremlin acknowledged that a summit between the two presidents could mark a key turning point in resolving the Russia–Ukraine conflict, but warned that such a complicated process would not be swift.

Realistic Expectations for Diplomatic Timelines

“Can such a highly complex process be completed in 30 days? Obviously, that’s unlikely,”

Peskov remarked earlier when commenting on the proposal for an August summit.

The Kremlin's statements reflect both openness to direct talks and caution about the pace and structure required for a sustainable agreement. Despite ongoing contacts, no firm date or confirmation has been announced regarding the proposed high-level meeting.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Putin Confirms Mass Production of 'Oreshnik' Missile System
World
Putin Confirms Mass Production of 'Oreshnik' Missile System
Russia Reacts to Trump’s ‘Dead Hand’ Ultimatum with Measured Tone
World
Russia Reacts to Trump’s ‘Dead Hand’ Ultimatum with Measured Tone
Popular
Trump-Medvedev War of Words: From 'Dead Economies' to 'Dead Hand'

The Kremlin stressed that Russia will not participate in provocative nuclear rhetoric following US President Donald Trump’s decision to reposition nuclear submarines amid a sharp online exchange with Dmitry Medvedev

Russia Reacts to Trump’s ‘Dead Hand’ Ultimatum with Measured Tone
Kremlin Signals Possible Putin–Witkoff Meeting Amid Ukraine Peace Talks
Russia Welcomes Steve Witkoff Visit as Ukraine Deadline Nears
Russia Boosts Dairy Exports: $70 Million in Cheese and Curd Sales Abroad
Putin Open to Zelensky Meeting After Diplomatic Groundwork Completed
We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset Could Gas Prices Rise in Russia if India and China Stop Buying Oil? Lyuba Lulko How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Appears Visibly Slimmer in New Video
Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Appears Visibly Slimmer in New Video
Last materials
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Appears Thinner After Health Rumors
Kremlin Acknowledges Kyiv’s Proposal for Four-Way Presidential Talks
Russia Reacts to Trump’s ‘Dead Hand’ Ultimatum with Measured Tone
Kremlin Signals Possible Putin–Witkoff Meeting Amid Ukraine Peace Talks
Russian Cheese Exports Surge 20% in 2025 Amid Demand from CIS Markets
Russia Unveils Ultra-Light SpaceNet Rocket Set to Revolutionize Satellite Launches
Las Vegas Faces Tourism Collapse: Hotels Half-Empty in Summer 2025
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Grow Your Own Lemon Tree from Seed: A Simple Guide
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.