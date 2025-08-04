Putin Open to Zelensky Meeting After Diplomatic Groundwork Completed

Kremlin Acknowledges Kyiv’s Proposal for Four-Way Presidential Talks

For a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to take place, the necessary expert-level groundwork must first be completed, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“All preparatory work for such a meeting has not yet been completed,”

said Peskov. “Let me remind you that the president himself does not rule out holding such a meeting, once all necessary work is done by experts.”

Kyiv Proposes High-Level Summit in August

Kyiv has proposed holding a top-level summit in August, according to Rustem Umerov, head of the Ukrainian delegation, following the third round of peace talks in Istanbul on July 23. The Ukrainian side has suggested the participation of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Donald Trump alongside Zelensky and Putin in the talks.

The Kremlin acknowledged that a summit between the two presidents could mark a key turning point in resolving the Russia–Ukraine conflict, but warned that such a complicated process would not be swift.

Realistic Expectations for Diplomatic Timelines

“Can such a highly complex process be completed in 30 days? Obviously, that’s unlikely,”

Peskov remarked earlier when commenting on the proposal for an August summit.

The Kremlin's statements reflect both openness to direct talks and caution about the pace and structure required for a sustainable agreement. Despite ongoing contacts, no firm date or confirmation has been announced regarding the proposed high-level meeting.