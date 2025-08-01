Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025

Ukraine’s primary goal is to bring the military conflict with Russia to an end within this year, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by RBK-Ukraine.

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ AFU soldiers

Sybiha claimed that Russia is merely imitating peace negotiations in order to buy time and advance on new fronts. He suggested that Moscow's diplomatic engagement lacks sincerity and is instead a strategic ploy to strengthen its battlefield position.

Support for Trump’s Sanctions

The Ukrainian minister also voiced support for US President Donald Trump’s promise to impose severe sanctions on Russia and any countries trading with it. According to Sybiha, such measures bring peace closer by depriving Russia of its ability to wage war.

“Sanctions must be devastating for the Russian economy. They must prevent Russia from fueling its war machine and trading with third countries,” Sybiha stated.

Russia Reaffirms Openness to Peace Talks

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine remain “in demand and important.” He added that peaceful resolutions require dialogue and expressed readiness to engage in talks.