World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Ukraine Plans to End Conflict with Russia by End of 2025 – Foreign Minister Sybiha

Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
World

Ukraine’s primary goal is to bring the military conflict with Russia to an end within this year, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as reported by RBK-Ukraine.

AFU soldiers
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/100064359595429/posts/313098054178845 by Joint Forces Task Force, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
AFU soldiers

Sybiha claimed that Russia is merely imitating peace negotiations in order to buy time and advance on new fronts. He suggested that Moscow's diplomatic engagement lacks sincerity and is instead a strategic ploy to strengthen its battlefield position.

Support for Trump’s Sanctions

The Ukrainian minister also voiced support for US President Donald Trump’s promise to impose severe sanctions on Russia and any countries trading with it. According to Sybiha, such measures bring peace closer by depriving Russia of its ability to wage war.

“Sanctions must be devastating for the Russian economy. They must prevent Russia from fueling its war machine and trading with third countries,” Sybiha stated.

Russia Reaffirms Openness to Peace Talks

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine remain “in demand and important.” He added that peaceful resolutions require dialogue and expressed readiness to engage in talks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Gardening
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
World
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Popular
High-Speed Strike Weapon Capable of Reaching NATO Bases Within Minutes Now Deployed

Russia has officially launched mass production and military deployment of its new ‘Oreshnik’ hypersonic missile system, a strategic weapon designed to reach NATO targets in under 20 minutes

Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Ukraine Plans to End Conflict with Russia by End of 2025 – Foreign Minister Sybiha
Putin and Lukashenko Speak on Peace, War, and Trump's Ukraine Ultimatum
Putin Signals Patience on Ukraine Talks, Warns NATO
We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset Could Gas Prices Rise in Russia if India and China Stop Buying Oil? Lyuba Lulko How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Putin Urges Quiet Diplomacy Over Public Talks on Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s SpaceNet Rocket Targets Commercial Satellite Market with Lightweight Design
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
Last materials
Russia Unveils Ultra-Light SpaceNet Rocket Set to Revolutionize Satellite Launches
Las Vegas Faces Tourism Collapse: Hotels Half-Empty in Summer 2025
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Grow Your Own Lemon Tree from Seed: A Simple Guide
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Putin and Lukashenko Address Ukraine Conflict and New Missile System
Celebrate International Beer Day 2025 with Flavor and Fun
Medical Expert Explains When Daily Stool Is Actually Necessary
Putin: Russia’s Goals in Ukraine Remain Unchanged Since June 2024
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.