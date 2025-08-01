World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin Signals Patience on Ukraine Talks, Warns NATO

Putin Confirms Mass Production of 'Oreshnik' Missile System
Russia has officially begun serial production of its new missile complex known as "Oreshnik", and the weapon has already been delivered to the country’s Armed Forces. This was announced by President Vladimir Putin, according to the TASS news agency.

Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
Putin first disclosed the use of the Oreshnik missile in November 2024, stating that it was used to target an industrial facility in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine. He later noted that the missile had “proven itself very well” in combat conditions.

Earlier, Yuri Shvytkin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma’s Defense Committee, claimed that mass production of the Oreshnik system would enhance Russia’s military capabilities and serve as a deterrent to NATO.

Putin Signals Patience on Ukraine Talks

"If the Ukrainian leadership believes now is not the time to negotiate, then we are ready to wait," Putin stated during a press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian President emphasized that negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are always necessary and important, adding that resolving issues peacefully requires direct dialogue. He noted that talks between the two countries had resumed as of May 2025 and assessed them positively.

Putin also reiterated that there are no unnecessary losses among Russian forces in the zone of the special military operation, underscoring operational efficiency.

Separately, Putin accused Ukraine of inflating the number of children allegedly deported to Russia. He claimed Kyiv was deliberately evacuating children to Europe to prevent them from acquiring Russian citizenship and reuniting with their families.

Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions are intensifying. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that he would discuss the possibility of a tripartite summit in Istanbul with Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about a potential meeting with Putin in August, under the condition that European representatives be present.

However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov cautioned that a Putin-Zelensky summit is unlikely to occur before the end of August, stressing that such a meeting should mark the conclusion of conflict resolution efforts.

