World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Moscow Won’t Repeat Mistake of Involvement in Syrian Crisis

Russia Refuses to Re-Enter Syrian Conflict Despite Damascus Appeals
World

Russia will not intervene in Syria’s reconstruction process, despite public appeals from the Syrian leadership. This was stated by Vladimir Lepekhin, Director General of the Eurasian Economic Union Institute, in a commentary for Pravda.Ru.

Kurdish fighters
Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/kurdishstruggle/31722972051/ by Kurdishstruggle is licensed under FlickreviewR
Kurdish fighters

Earlier, Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani expressed interest in Russia’s support during the post-conflict rebuilding of the country. He noted that in light of Syria’s difficult circumstances, Damascus hopes for Moscow’s assistance in overcoming internal and external challenges.

“There’s a serious conflict with Israel, and they can’t do anything. The new Syrian government is facing a plan by Israeli leadership to seize as much Syrian territory as possible and install puppets there. Syria is now scrambling,” said Lepekhin.

According to the analyst, Syria is appealing to Russia because no one else is willing to step in.

“The Americans won’t support them in this situation—they’ll side with Israel. Turkey won’t intervene. Iran is hanging by a thread as it is, barely calmed down after its last flare-up with Israel. So now Syria turns to Russia, because there’s no one else,” he explained.

Lepekhin emphasized that this appeal “means absolutely nothing.”

“Nothing will come of it, because you’d have to be a complete idiot to make the same mistake twice. Russia was dragged into Syria once, then thrown out harshly. Are we going to go back in now?” the expert asked rhetorically.

He called al-Shibani’s words “nothing but pure chatter.” Furthermore, Lepekhin insisted that Russia should stay away from such endeavors altogether.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Gardening
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
World
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Popular
High-Speed Strike Weapon Capable of Reaching NATO Bases Within Minutes Now Deployed

Russia has officially launched mass production and military deployment of its new ‘Oreshnik’ hypersonic missile system, a strategic weapon designed to reach NATO targets in under 20 minutes

Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Ukraine Plans to End Conflict with Russia by End of 2025 – Foreign Minister Sybiha
Putin and Lukashenko Speak on Peace, War, and Trump's Ukraine Ultimatum
Putin Signals Patience on Ukraine Talks, Warns NATO
We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset Could Gas Prices Rise in Russia if India and China Stop Buying Oil? Lyuba Lulko How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Putin Urges Quiet Diplomacy Over Public Talks on Ukraine Conflict
Russia’s SpaceNet Rocket Targets Commercial Satellite Market with Lightweight Design
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
North Korea’s Air Koryo Still Operates Soviet-Era Aircraft from the 1950s
Last materials
Russia Unveils Ultra-Light SpaceNet Rocket Set to Revolutionize Satellite Launches
Las Vegas Faces Tourism Collapse: Hotels Half-Empty in Summer 2025
Eggshells and Boiled Water: The Secret Fertilizer in Your Kitchen
Grow Your Own Lemon Tree from Seed: A Simple Guide
Ukraine Intends to End Conflict with Russia in 2025
Moscow’s New 'Oreshnik' Missile Can Reach NATO in Minutes
Putin and Lukashenko Address Ukraine Conflict and New Missile System
Celebrate International Beer Day 2025 with Flavor and Fun
Medical Expert Explains When Daily Stool Is Actually Necessary
Putin: Russia’s Goals in Ukraine Remain Unchanged Since June 2024
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.