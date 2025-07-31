Moscow Won’t Repeat Mistake of Involvement in Syrian Crisis

Russia will not intervene in Syria’s reconstruction process, despite public appeals from the Syrian leadership. This was stated by Vladimir Lepekhin, Director General of the Eurasian Economic Union Institute, in a commentary for Pravda.Ru.

Earlier, Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani expressed interest in Russia’s support during the post-conflict rebuilding of the country. He noted that in light of Syria’s difficult circumstances, Damascus hopes for Moscow’s assistance in overcoming internal and external challenges.

“There’s a serious conflict with Israel, and they can’t do anything. The new Syrian government is facing a plan by Israeli leadership to seize as much Syrian territory as possible and install puppets there. Syria is now scrambling,” said Lepekhin.

According to the analyst, Syria is appealing to Russia because no one else is willing to step in.

“The Americans won’t support them in this situation—they’ll side with Israel. Turkey won’t intervene. Iran is hanging by a thread as it is, barely calmed down after its last flare-up with Israel. So now Syria turns to Russia, because there’s no one else,” he explained.

Lepekhin emphasized that this appeal “means absolutely nothing.”

“Nothing will come of it, because you’d have to be a complete idiot to make the same mistake twice. Russia was dragged into Syria once, then thrown out harshly. Are we going to go back in now?” the expert asked rhetorically.

He called al-Shibani’s words “nothing but pure chatter.” Furthermore, Lepekhin insisted that Russia should stay away from such endeavors altogether.