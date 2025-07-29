Alaska for Sale? Russian Lawmaker Responds With Counteroffer

Sergey Mironov, leader of the ‘A Just Russia — For Truth’ party and member of the State Duma, has publicly proposed that Russia should consider buying back Alaska from the United States. His remarks, posted on his Telegram channel, came in response to recent American speculation about purchasing the Commander Islands from Russia.

Photo: flikr.com by Luke Jones, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ City of Anchorage

“In the US, they're talking about buying the Commander Islands from Russia. Maybe we should buy back Alaska from them instead?” wrote Mironov.

The Russian lawmaker argued that US President Donald Trump often approaches international affairs through the lens of real estate transactions. He criticized this mindset, stating that Trump and his supporters are indifferent to the fate of people living on the territories being discussed.