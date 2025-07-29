World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Alaska for Sale? Russian Lawmaker Responds With Counteroffer

Sergey Mironov, leader of the ‘A Just Russia — For Truth’ party and member of the State Duma, has publicly proposed that Russia should consider buying back Alaska from the United States. His remarks, posted on his Telegram channel, came in response to recent American speculation about purchasing the Commander Islands from Russia.

Photo: flikr.com by Luke Jones, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
“In the US, they're talking about buying the Commander Islands from Russia. Maybe we should buy back Alaska from them instead?” wrote Mironov.

The Russian lawmaker argued that US President Donald Trump often approaches international affairs through the lens of real estate transactions. He criticized this mindset, stating that Trump and his supporters are indifferent to the fate of people living on the territories being discussed.

The Commander Islands Debate: US Military Proposal Sparks Response

Mironov's comments follow earlier reports about US Army Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Fritz, currently serving in Estonia as part of the United States Army's security assistance command. Fritz had suggested that Washington could offer Russia $15 billion for the Commander Islands to enhance US capabilities in monitoring Chinese submarines in the Pacific.

“For Trump, everything is a deal. But we are not selling our homeland, and we certainly don’t see people as bargaining chips,” Mironov added in his post.

