Former White House adviser on Russia and Eurasia Thomas Graham believes Russia has “largely” achieved its declared goals in Ukraine and should now announce victory to avoid long-term strategic exhaustion. His commentary was published in a column for The National Interest.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/ by Victorgrigas, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Russian flag

Graham, who served as Director for Russia at the US National Security Council, recalled that President Vladimir Putin had outlined several key objectives for the special military operation: preventing Ukraine’s NATO membership, recognition of Crimea and the four annexed regions as Russian, and the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine.