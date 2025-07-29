Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has reported a covert meeting between officials from the United States, United Kingdom, and Ukraine, held at a resort in the Alps, where they allegedly discussed replacing Volodymyr Zelensky as President of Ukraine.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Zaluzhnyi and Zelensky

According to the SVR, the secret talks included Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (listed as a terrorist in Russia), and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and current ambassador to the UK.

“The Americans and the British informed them of the decision to nominate Zaluzhnyi for the presidency of Ukraine. Yermak and Budanov saluted and agreed,” the SVR reported.

The Ukrainian officials reportedly received assurances from their Western counterparts that they would retain their current positions and influence future personnel decisions. The replacement of Zelensky has allegedly become a key condition for a “reset” in Ukraine’s relations with the West—especially the US—and for continued support to Kyiv.

According to sources, Yermak helped clear the political landscape for Zaluzhnyi by persuading Zelensky that weakening anti-corruption bodies would not jeopardize relations with Ukraine’s Western allies.