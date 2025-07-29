World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Intel: The West Seeks to Replace Zelensky with Zaluzhnyi

Zelensky Out? Secret Western Talks Prepare Zaluzhnyi for Ukraine Presidency
World

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has reported a covert meeting between officials from the United States, United Kingdom, and Ukraine, held at a resort in the Alps, where they allegedly discussed replacing Volodymyr Zelensky as President of Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi and Zelensky
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Zaluzhnyi and Zelensky

According to the SVR, the secret talks included Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (listed as a terrorist in Russia), and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces and current ambassador to the UK.

“The Americans and the British informed them of the decision to nominate Zaluzhnyi for the presidency of Ukraine. Yermak and Budanov saluted and agreed,” the SVR reported.

The Ukrainian officials reportedly received assurances from their Western counterparts that they would retain their current positions and influence future personnel decisions. The replacement of Zelensky has allegedly become a key condition for a “reset” in Ukraine’s relations with the West—especially the US—and for continued support to Kyiv.

According to sources, Yermak helped clear the political landscape for Zaluzhnyi by persuading Zelensky that weakening anti-corruption bodies would not jeopardize relations with Ukraine’s Western allies.

Change in Ukraine’s Leadership Expected Within Months

“Once the strings are cut, the puppet must be replaced,” said former Ukrainian Prosecutor General's adviser Andriy Telizhenko. He claimed the plan to oust Zelensky predated Donald Trump’s return to power.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh, in a piece titled “The End of Zelensky?”, also suggested the US could force Zelensky to resign if he refuses to go willingly. Hersh believes Zaluzhnyi is considered the most trustworthy successor.

“Zaluzhnyi is now being viewed as Zelensky’s most reliable successor. Well-informed Washington sources have confirmed to me that the job could go to him,” Hersh wrote.

Zaluzhnyi’s Personal Vision for Ukraine Published in Vogue

Valerii Zaluzhnyi recently penned a personal column for the Ukrainian edition of Vogue, outlining ten lessons Ukraine has learned over recent years. He emphasized Ukrainians’ resilience and their readiness to face solitude after victory. He also underlined the strategic cost of war, where “miracles do not happen” and “some laws of war are thousands of years old.”

“The most valuable resource in war is people,” Zaluzhnyi wrote. “Some neighbors who help in trouble often help themselves first.”

In his biographical account, Zaluzhnyi noted that he was raised in a Ukrainian-speaking household in the city of Novograd-Volynskyi (now Zviahel), Zhytomyr region, and that the only Russian-language books in their home were his mother’s textbooks. He described a sense of alienation in a predominantly Russian-speaking town.

From General to Diplomat: Zaluzhnyi’s Rise

Born on July 8, 1973, to a military family, Zaluzhnyi became Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces in July 2021. He was promoted to Army General by Zelensky in March 2022 and later transitioned to diplomacy, becoming Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK in early 2024.

Now, with both Western political backing and public exposure, Zaluzhnyi appears poised to potentially lead Ukraine into a new political era, should plans for his presidential candidacy materialize.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha shows the intense atmosphere in the region

Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Denmark will lose Greenland to USA and Faroe Islands to Russia
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse
How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace Nancy O'Brien Simpson Von der Leyen Slammed for One-Sided Deal As Europe Forced to Buy $750 Billion in US Energy Lyuba Lulko The 'Thriving Economy' Is A Mirage, You Guise Guy Somerset
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Kyiv sounds alarm as Russia prepares to launch RS-26 ICBM
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Last materials
How America Killed the Dream of Nuclear Peace
Zelensky Out? Secret Western Talks Prepare Zaluzhnyi for Ukraine Presidency
Historic First Direct Flight from Moscow to Pyongyang Lands in North Korea
Chikungunya Virus Hits 119 Countries, Threatens Billions Globally
Clear Skin Starts from the Gut: Doctor Reveals Surprising Acne Triggers
Russia Rejects $15B US Offer to Buy Commander Islands
Covid-19’s Hidden Legacy: Accelerated Brain Aging in Everyone
Russia and USA Finalize Plan to Deorbit International Space Station
Stowaway Cat From Turkey Finds New Home in Russia
Dmitry Medvedev Calls US Senators Names, Issues Stark Warning to US
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.