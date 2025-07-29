World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pyongyang Welcomes Russian Delegation on Inaugural Direct Flight

Historic First Direct Flight from Moscow to Pyongyang Lands in North Korea
World

On July 29, 2025, the first-ever direct passenger flight from Moscow to Pyongyang touched down in the North Korean capital, marking a symbolic milestone in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

DPRK airport
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kristoferb, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
DPRK airport

The Boeing 777-200ER, operated by Nordwind Airlines and capable of carrying up to 440 passengers, completed the journey in eight hours. The aircraft departed Moscow at 7:30 p.m. local time on Sunday and landed in Pyongyang at 9:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. Moscow time).

Warm Welcome in Pyongyang for Russian Delegation

The Russian delegation, led by Alexander Kozlov, Minister of Natural Resources and co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea, was greeted with a formal ceremony upon arrival.

The flight crew received bouquets in a gesture of respect, highlighting the significance of the moment in the context of deepening bilateral cooperation.

“This direct route opens new opportunities for collaboration and exchange,”

Alexander Kozlov, Russian Minister of Natural Resources

Smooth Journey with Symbolic Value

The flight proceeded without incident. Announcements on board were delivered in both Russian and Korean, underscoring a spirit of friendliness and mutual respect between the two nations.

Rosaviatsiya Approves Direct Moscow–Pyongyang Flights

The historic connection became possible after Rosaviatsiya, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, granted permission to Nordwind Airlines to operate the route. Previously, travelers from Russia could only access North Korea via Vladivostok.

Ticket prices for the Moscow–Pyongyang direct flight range from 60,000 to 70,000 rubles, offering a new option for official delegations, business travelers, and potentially future tourists.

Return Flight and Outlook for Expansion

The return flight from Pyongyang to Moscow is scheduled for July 29 at 9:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. Moscow time). According to early indicators, both governments are hopeful that the route will evolve into a regular air connection, further integrating transportation

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Moscow-Pyongyang flight
Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha shows the intense atmosphere in the region

Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Denmark will lose Greenland to USA and Faroe Islands to Russia
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse
Von der Leyen Slammed for One-Sided Deal As Europe Forced to Buy $750 Billion in US Energy Lyuba Lulko The 'Thriving Economy' Is A Mirage, You Guise Guy Somerset Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Kyiv sounds alarm as Russia prepares to launch RS-26 ICBM
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Last materials
Russia Rejects $15B US Offer to Buy Commander Islands
Covid-19’s Hidden Legacy: Accelerated Brain Aging in Everyone
Russia and USA Finalize Plan to Deorbit International Space Station
Stowaway Cat From Turkey Finds New Home in Russia
Dmitry Medvedev Calls US Senators Names, Issues Stark Warning to US
Von der Leyen Slammed for One-Sided Deal As Europe Forced to Buy $750 Billion in US Energy
Irina Shayk and Michele Morrone’s Passionate Embrace Sets Naples Ablaze in Latest D&G Shoot
Russia Bans All Gasoline Exports Through August 2025
Russian Strike Destroys Black Hawk Helicopter Used by Ukrainian Intel
Messi and Antonela’s Kiss Cam Moment Melts Hearts at Coldplay Concert
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.