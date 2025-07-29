Pyongyang Welcomes Russian Delegation on Inaugural Direct Flight

Historic First Direct Flight from Moscow to Pyongyang Lands in North Korea

On July 29, 2025, the first-ever direct passenger flight from Moscow to Pyongyang touched down in the North Korean capital, marking a symbolic milestone in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Russia and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kristoferb, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ DPRK airport The Boeing 777-200ER, operated by Nordwind Airlines and capable of carrying up to 440 passengers, completed the journey in eight hours. The aircraft departed Moscow at 7:30 p.m. local time on Sunday and landed in Pyongyang at 9:30 a.m. local time (3:30 a.m. Moscow time).

Warm Welcome in Pyongyang for Russian Delegation The Russian delegation, led by Alexander Kozlov, Minister of Natural Resources and co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation between Russia and North Korea, was greeted with a formal ceremony upon arrival. The flight crew received bouquets in a gesture of respect, highlighting the significance of the moment in the context of deepening bilateral cooperation. “This direct route opens new opportunities for collaboration and exchange,” — Alexander Kozlov, Russian Minister of Natural Resources

Smooth Journey with Symbolic Value The flight proceeded without incident. Announcements on board were delivered in both Russian and Korean, underscoring a spirit of friendliness and mutual respect between the two nations.

Rosaviatsiya Approves Direct Moscow–Pyongyang Flights The historic connection became possible after Rosaviatsiya, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency, granted permission to Nordwind Airlines to operate the route. Previously, travelers from Russia could only access North Korea via Vladivostok. Ticket prices for the Moscow–Pyongyang direct flight range from 60,000 to 70,000 rubles, offering a new option for official delegations, business travelers, and potentially future tourists.