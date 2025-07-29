World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US Colonel Proposes Buying Commander Islands from Russia for $15 Billion

Russia Rejects $15B US Offer to Buy Commander Islands
Russia has firmly rejected a recent proposal by US Army Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Fritz, who suggested that the United States should buy the Commander Islands from Russia for $15 billion to bolster Arctic security and monitor Chinese submarines.

Chart showing the locality where seals were taken adjacent to the Commander Islands in 1892 by eight Canadian sealing vessels. LOC 99446181
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Неизвестен, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Chart showing the locality where seals were taken adjacent to the Commander Islands in 1892 by eight Canadian sealing vessels. LOC 99446181

The idea provoked a swift and pointed response from Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry. She called the suggestion absurd and emphasized that selling Russian territory is both legally and morally one of the gravest crimes in the country.

“This isn’t even worth commenting on. Selling the Motherland is, both by law and by conscience, one of the most terrible crimes in our country.”

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Zakharova added that the United States should consider addressing its own mounting national debt before entertaining the idea of territorial acquisitions.

Why the US Wants the Commander Islands

Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Fritz, who specializes in securing US Army land operations, argued that acquiring the Commander Islands would offer Washington a strategic advantage in tracking Chinese submarine movements attempting to enter the Arctic Ocean.

“The proposal is for the United States to achieve a peaceful and pragmatic acquisition of the Commander Islands from the Russian Federation for $15 billion to monitor potential Chinese submarine activity.”

Jeffrey Fritz, US Army Lieutenant Colonel

Fritz compared the idea to the historic purchase of Alaska in 1867, which was initially mocked but later proved crucial for American energy and defense strategy. He claimed a similar outcome could emerge from buying the Commander Islands, potentially helping to “strengthen Arctic security, reunite dispersed indigenous peoples, and reaffirm American leadership in a rapidly developing region.”

Russian Law Prohibits Any Territorial Sale

Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, also responded, stressing that the sale of Russian territory is strictly forbidden by the country’s Constitution.

“Our Constitution explicitly prohibits this. We do not trade Russian territories. Where the Russian flag has once been raised, it should remain forever — as Emperor Nicholas I once said.”

Alexey Chepa, Russian MP

Chepa dismissed the American proposal as political theatrics, comparing it to past statements by Donald Trump about purchasing Greenland. In both cases, he said, the suggestions serve as little more than publicity stunts with no grounding in political reality.

Details

The Commander Islands, Komandorski Islands, or Komandorskie Islands (Russian: Командо́рские острова́, Komandorskiye ostrova) are a series of islands in the Russian Far East, a part of the Aleutian Islands, located about 175 km (109 mi) east of the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Bering Sea. Treeless and sparsely populated, the islands consist of Bering Island, 95 by 15 km (59 by 9 mi); Medny Island, 55 by 5 km (34 by 3 mi); and fifteen islets and rocks. The largest of the latter are Tufted Puffin Rock (Kamen Toporkov or Ostrov Toporkov), 15 ha (37 acres), and Kamen Ariy, which are between 3 and 13 km (2 and 8 mi) west of the only settlement, Nikolskoye. Administratively, the Commanders compose the Aleutsky District of the Kamchatka Krai in Russia. In 2005, the Comandorsky State Nature Reserve was nominated for the List of World Heritage Sites in Russia of UNESCO.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
