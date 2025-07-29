Russia has firmly rejected a recent proposal by US Army Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Fritz, who suggested that the United States should buy the Commander Islands from Russia for $15 billion to bolster Arctic security and monitor Chinese submarines.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Неизвестен, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Chart showing the locality where seals were taken adjacent to the Commander Islands in 1892 by eight Canadian sealing vessels. LOC 99446181

The idea provoked a swift and pointed response from Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry. She called the suggestion absurd and emphasized that selling Russian territory is both legally and morally one of the gravest crimes in the country.

“This isn’t even worth commenting on. Selling the Motherland is, both by law and by conscience, one of the most terrible crimes in our country.” — Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Zakharova added that the United States should consider addressing its own mounting national debt before entertaining the idea of territorial acquisitions.