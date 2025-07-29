World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Medvedev Slams Trump’s Ultimatums as Steps Toward War, Whereas Lindsey Graham Threatens Russia

President Donald Trump has declared that he does not want to accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of lying regarding the conflict in Ukraine. His remarks came during a televised meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, broadcast by the White House.

"I don't want to use the word 'lie' regarding President Putin's statements. We had good conversations—maybe three times we seemed close to a ceasefire and possibly to peace," — Donald Trump.

Dmitry Medvedev
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Кремля, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Dmitry Medvedev

However, the American president emphasized that he remains disappointed by the lack of progress in negotiations with Russia, expressing frustration that the fighting in Ukraine continues with no end in sight.

Trump Issues New Ultimatum to Moscow

Trump announced his intention to shorten the 50-day deadline previously given to Russia to resolve the conflict.

"I intend to reduce the 50 days I gave Russia to a smaller number, because I already suspect how they’ll respond to my condition," — Donald Trump.

On July 14, Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russia and its trading partners unless a peace deal was reached within 50 days. When pressed for details about the consequences, he said it could include sanctions and possibly secondary tariffs.

Medvedev: Trump Is Pretending to Be Disappointed

Commenting on Trump’s ultimatum, Glenn Diesen, a professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, claimed that the American president is “playing the role of a disappointed mediator.”

"Trump is pretending to be disappointed. He must understand that Russia will not stop the war until NATO halts its expansion." — Glenn Diesen.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev also responded fiercely to recent remarks by US Senator Lindsey Graham (officially listed as a terrorist and extremist by Russia’s financial watchdog), who urged Moscow to enter negotiations quickly.

"Neither you nor [President Donald] Trump can dictate when we sit at the negotiating table. (…) Work for America first, old men." — Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev emphasized that the negotiations will continue until Russia achieves all objectives set out in its so-called special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine.

US Senator Threatens Russia Over Delay

Senator Lindsey Graham warned Russia of possible consequences if it refuses to resolve the Ukraine conflict soon.

"To those in Russia who think President Trump is not serious about ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: you and your clients will soon see how wrong you are." — Lindsey Graham.

Medvedev: Trump’s Tone Could Trigger War

Dmitry Medvedev warned that Trump’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric toward Russia could lead not just to escalation—but to outright war.

"He should remember two things: Russia is not Israel, and not even Iran. Every new ultimatum is a threat and a step toward war—not with Ukraine, but with his own country." — Dmitry Medvedev.

He stressed that Washington should avoid repeating the approach of former president Joe Biden, who also attempted to issue ultimatums to Moscow during his time in office.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
