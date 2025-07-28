Putin to Netanyahu: Russia Ready to Mediate Iran Nuclear Talks

Putin-Netanyahu Call Highlights Russia’s Diplomatic Aims in Syria and Iran

President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address the escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Kremlin reported via its official Telegram channel.

During the conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional situation. According to the Russian statement, Putin emphasized the importance of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for stability within the country by “upholding the legitimate rights and interests of all ethno-religious groups.”

“President Putin highlighted the need to support Syria’s sovereignty and to stabilize the republic by respecting the lawful rights of all ethnic and religious communities.” — Kremlin statement

Beyond Syria, Putin reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to resolving all conflicts in the region through exclusively peaceful means. He also expressed Moscow’s willingness to “actively contribute to negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.”

The call follows the recent July 19 ceasefire agreement between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ahmed al-Sharaa, Syria’s transitional president, brokered with the support of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The truce has gained backing from Turkey, Jordan, and other regional powers.

Russia’s Renewed Push for Diplomatic Leverage

Putin’s outreach to Netanyahu signals Moscow’s effort to reassert its diplomatic influence in the Middle East, particularly at a time when Washington is increasingly involved in brokering ceasefires and managing Iranian nuclear negotiations.

With the Syrian conflict entering a transitional phase and nuclear talks with Iran looming, Russia is positioning itself as a key mediator capable of engaging both traditional allies and rivals.

“Russia is prepared to contribute fully to diplomatic efforts surrounding Iran’s nuclear issue.” — President Vladimir Putin

As regional tensions remain high, the Putin-Netanyahu dialogue reflects a broader power recalibration in the Middle East — one where Russia is eager to maintain a seat at every negotiating table.