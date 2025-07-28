Pentagon Nuclear Upgrades Signal Renewed US Presence in UK

For the first time since 2008, American tactical nuclear weapons have reportedly returned to British territory, likely stored once again at RAF Lakenheath, according to military analysts cited by Bloomberg. The relocation comes amid increasing nuclear deterrence moves by NATO in response to heightened tensions with Russia.

The US and UK governments maintain a long-standing policy of not confirming or denying the presence of nuclear weapons. However, Pentagon budget documents reveal ongoing multimillion-dollar upgrades at Lakenheath to establish “surety facilities” — a term the Pentagon uses for secure nuclear weapon storage infrastructure.

“There is strong reason to believe the US has returned nuclear weapons to UK territory,” — Hans Kristensen, Director, Nuclear Information Project, Federation of American Scientists

Analysts point to the recent presence of a US military transport aircraft at RAF Lakenheath on July 16, reportedly arriving from the Kirtland Air Force Base — a key hub in America’s nuclear arsenal. The plane’s transponder remained active throughout its flight, a move that experts say may have been deliberate to signal strategic intent to Russia.

The aircraft is believed to have delivered B61-12 thermonuclear gravity bombs, a modernized US tactical nuclear weapon with an adjustable yield between 0.3 and 50 kilotons. The B61-12 is designed for precision delivery by NATO dual-capable aircraft, including the F-15E and future F-35 fighters.

In January 2025, Washington officially announced the deployment of B61-12 bombs in Europe. Prior to the latest delivery, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists estimated that about 100 US nuclear bombs were stationed across six bases in five NATO countries — Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey — under bilateral agreements.

William Alberque of the International Institute for Strategic Studies believes the decision to leave the transponder on during the flight was strategic. “It’s a message to Russia that NATO is not reducing its nuclear posture. This is a down payment toward enhanced deterrence,” he explained.

“Capabilities like the B61 help offset Russia’s numerical advantage in non-strategic nuclear weapons,” — Sidharth Kaushal, Royal United Services Institute.

American tactical nuclear weapons were stored in the UK from 1954 to 2008, with Lakenheath alone estimated to have hosted up to 110 bombs. They were withdrawn in 2008 amid a period of reduced global tensions. Importantly, the bomb storage vaults were not dismantled but merely sealed for future use.

In autumn 2023, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned that a return of US nuclear weapons to the UK would be treated as a serious escalation. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that such actions would compel Moscow to adopt “compensatory countermeasures.”