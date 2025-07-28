World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Erdogan: Turkey Can Set the 'Table of Peace' for Ukraine Conflict

Turkey Ready to Host Leaders’ Summit to End Ukraine War
World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced optimism that Turkey may soon host a new round of high-level peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Speaking to TRT Haber, Erdogan said that Turkey remained committed to its role as a mediator and called for an immediate end to the war.

Recep Erdogan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mikhail Klimentyev / Russian Presidential Press And Information Office / TASS
Recep Erdogan
“We believe this war must end now. I always emphasize our readiness to host a leaders’ summit. Turkey sincerely hopes, dear friends, that just as the negotiation table was set in Istanbul, a table of peace will be set in Turkey in the near future, and this bloody war will end,” — Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Erdogan stressed that since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara had followed a “balanced, fair, and peace-oriented policy.” He cited the Istanbul grain corridor agreement, the prisoner exchanges, and earlier rounds of peace talks held in Istanbul and Antalya as concrete examples of Turkey’s efforts to promote dialogue and stability.

Direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv resumed in May 2025, marking the first face-to-face diplomacy between the two sides in over a year. So far, three rounds have taken place — on May 16, June 2, and July 23.

During the first round, Russia and Ukraine agreed to a major prisoner swap using a 1000-for-1000 formula. The second round focused on the repatriation of the fallen and the exchange of memoranda outlining each side’s vision for peace.

Russia's position includes demands for international recognition of Crimea, the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian forces, and Ukraine’s commitment to neutrality and non-nuclear status.

Ukraine, on the other hand, insists on a complete and unconditional ceasefire as a prerequisite to deeper peace talks and is seeking international security guarantees. Kyiv firmly rejects any recognition of Russia's territorial acquisitions since 2014 and proposes that the current line of contact serve as the starting point for future negotiations.

While the two sides remain far apart on core issues, Erdogan’s renewed diplomatic overture signals Turkey’s continued ambition to play a central role in shaping the endgame of the conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region

A dash cam video made on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha shows the intense atmosphere in the region

Dash cam video shows intense situation in Sudzha, Kursk region
Why major fires in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
What are they burning in LA on the eve of Trump's inauguration?
Denmark will lose Greenland to USA and Faroe Islands to Russia
Trump readies unexpected plan for Ukraine crisis that Putin won't refuse
The 'Thriving Economy' Is A Mirage, You Guise Guy Somerset Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko
Russia shows the world what Oreshnik missile is capable of
Kyiv sounds alarm as Russia prepares to launch RS-26 ICBM
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Zelensky rolls eyes, shrugs shoulders ands swears at J.D.Vance in Russian
Last materials
Turkey Ready to Host Leaders’ Summit to End Ukraine War
Black Hawk Down:Ukraine Loses Rare US-Made UH-60 in Missile Strike
Moscow Achieves Historic Low in Unemployment Among G20 Cities
Bavarian Goulash with Dark Beer: A Hearty Classic Reimagined
Brent Crude Rises Above $70 After Trump’s Russia Ultimatum
Czech Republic Becomes Key Drone Hub for Ukraine
July 28: Honoring the Spiritual Roots of Russian Statehood
Mysterious Signals From Antarctica Challenge Physics
Why the Scale Lies: Understanding Body Recomposition
ENT Specialist Reveals How to Protect Your Hearing from Headphone Damage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.