Czech Special Trading Group Leads Drone Supply Chain to Ukraine

World

According to customs records, the Czech Republic has become the leading European hub for drone shipments to Ukraine. Currently, it ranks as the second-largest country of origin after China and the third-largest country of dispatch, Militarist Telegram channel reports.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Unmanned_aerial_vehicles_in_Israeli_military_service,_August_2022_VIII.jpg by DF Spokesperson's Unit
The company Czech Special Trading Group (CSTG) accounts for the lion’s share of these exports, among more than a dozen involved firms, including Os broker, Partizan Security, Skyrora, and Destinus.

Customs declarations reveal that in just the past three months, CSTG has shipped over $38 million worth of equipment. Under the UAC brand, the company manufactures Leleka-LR and Bulava reconnaissance and strike drones at a facility in Kolín. All UAVs are intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian-Czech Collaboration in Drone Manufacturing

CSTG was founded in 2023 and is 51% owned by Czech military engineer Pavel Bulant, while 49% is held by U&C UAS, a company owned by several Ukrainian businessmen including Denys Cherednichenko, director of Deviro Production and Innovation Co.

Deviro, a Ukrainian subsidiary that developed the Leleka-LR and Bulava models, assembles the Czech-manufactured UAVs on Ukrainian territory. The company also provides certified training for Ukrainian drone operators.

Among U&C’s minority shareholders is former Czech Minister for European Affairs Štefan Füle.

Leadership and Structure

Sofia Fesyk is listed as CSTG’s current director. Until recently, the company’s leadership also included Oleksiy Fesyk, a representative of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Prague.

Part of the 'Drone Coalition'

The Czech Republic is increasingly positioning itself as a key player in the Ramstein-led Drone Coalition, having contributed €1 million to an €83 million European project aimed at industrializing FPV drone production for Ukraine.

The civil initiative Drony Nemesis, supported by actor Ondřej Vetchý and military figures like General Karel Řehka, has already raised over 205 million Czech crowns (€8.3 million) to supply 12,000 drones to the Ukrainian military.

However, the Czech military police has launched an investigation into a possible leak of UAV components from Czech army reserves.

As Prague ramps up its support for Kyiv through both private and government-backed initiatives, it continues to solidify its place as a central node in Europe’s drone supply network for Ukraine.

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
