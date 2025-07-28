Trump Ups Pressure on Putin: 'Very Disappointed'

Donald Trump Cuts Russia’s Deadline for Ukraine Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump stated that he is "very disappointed" in Russian President Vladimir Putin, leading him to shorten the deadline previously issued to the Kremlin for reaching a settlement on the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use Donald Trump

Back on July 14, Trump had expressed frustration with Moscow and announced the possibility of secondary tariffs of around 100% targeting Russia and its trade partners unless progress was made in negotiations with Kyiv within 50 days. He also pledged to provide new military aid to Ukraine, adding that EU countries would foot the bill.

The Kremlin reacted by labeling Trump’s remarks as “very serious” and emphasized the need for thorough analysis. According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, “Ukraine interprets US decisions as a signal to continue the war.”

“Russia does not accept any attempts to impose conditions on it, especially in the form of ultimatums, even if they are presented as peace initiatives,” — Sergey Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The financial markets also responded sharply. As of 15:01 Moscow time, the Mosbirzha index (IMOEX) had fallen by 0.84% to 2,749.17 points, reacting negatively to Trump’s declaration that the original 50-day window for a peace agreement was being reduced due to his dissatisfaction with Putin’s stance.