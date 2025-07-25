Is Ukraine Heading for a Coup? Sources Reveal Plan to Sideline President

A political crisis is looming in Ukraine, according to Strana.ua, which reports on a three-phase plan to remove President Volodymyr Zelensky from power. The trigger was public outrage over a new law restricting the work of anti-corruption agencies.

Although Zelensky has publicly vowed to restore the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), sources within his own office reportedly view these promises as hollow.

Journalists say that these protests are not driven by Western institutions, but by domestic political forces. Among them are the team of former President Petro Poroshenko* and grant-funded organizations with ties to the Democratic Party of the United States. Additionally, military elements, oligarchs, and opponents of the ongoing mobilization may also join the actions.

"The protest plan includes three stages: first, demanding the reversal of the changes to NABU’s legal status. Second, forcing the resignation of presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Prime Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko. And finally, either pressuring Zelensky to resign or reducing him to a figurehead," writes Strana.

If the protests gain momentum, they could have repercussions on the battlefield — eroding trust in the leadership and undermining military morale. In such a scenario, Strana.ua warns, Ukraine may face either a catastrophic military defeat or be forced to accept peace on Russia’s terms.

*Petro Poroshenko is listed by Russia's financial watchdog as a terrorist and extremist.