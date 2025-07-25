World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Turkish President Erdogan: Putin and Trump Will Meet in Istanbul

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that he intends to speak with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump to discuss the possibility of organizing a summit in Istanbul. The statement was reported by Reuters.

Putin and Trump shaking hands
Photo: flickr.com by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
“It is possible that we will hold talks with Putin and Trump this week to discuss the possibility of organizing a leaders' meeting in Istanbul,” Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader added that Ankara will strive to ensure that such high-level talks between the Russian and American presidents take place.

On July 18, President Putin held a phone call with Erdoğan in which the two discussed several issues, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

