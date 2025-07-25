Kremlin: Putin-Zelensky Summit Should Finalize Peace

Kremlin: Putin-Zelensky Meeting Can Only Happen to Finalize Peace

A direct meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky should serve to finalize the Russia–Ukraine settlement — not initiate it — said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to a report by RBC.

Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Vladimir Putin

Peskov made the remarks in response to questions about the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul. Asked whether a summit had become more likely, he replied:

“It is impossible to reverse the order. Can such a complex process be completed in 30 days? Obviously not.”

The Russian position on conflict resolution, Peskov added, is “well known” and laid out in a draft memorandum already presented to the Ukrainian side. But he stressed that the sides currently hold “diametrically opposed” views on the documents exchanged during the second round, making a swift agreement unlikely. “It will take very complicated diplomatic work,” he said.

The third round of direct negotiations took place on July 23 at Istanbul’s Çırağan Palace. Delegations discussed draft peace memorandums and agreed to continue exchanges. The talks lasted about an hour. That same day, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a major prisoner swap: around 250 people were returned to each side.

The initiative for a presidential-level meeting is being pushed by Kyiv. Ukrainian delegation head Rustem Umerov said after the talks that Ukraine had formally proposed a summit between Putin and Zelensky before the end of August — with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US President Donald Trump.

Responding to the offer, Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky stated that such a summit would only be meaningful “to put a final point” on the agreement — not to negotiate its contents.

Earlier this month, President Zelensky himself stressed the need for a direct meeting with Putin to achieve peace: “Only Putin makes real decisions in Russia. That’s why we need a leaders’ summit if we truly want peace.”

President Putin, speaking back in January, said that Russia is ready to negotiate “with anyone” — provided Ukraine has the will — but emphasized that any formal agreement must be signed with legitimate authority.