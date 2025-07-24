World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Global Dedollarization Accelerates: Serbia Brings Gold Reserves Home

Serbia to Repatriate All Gold Reserves in Move Toward Financial Sovereignty
World

In a historic step toward economic sovereignty, Serbia plans to repatriate its entire $6 billion gold reserve from Western vaults, citing geopolitical risks and the precedent set by Russian asset freezes.

Gold bullion
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Umicore AG & Co. KG, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Gold bullion

Serbia is set to take a groundbreaking step by repatriating all of its gold reserves, estimated at approximately $6 billion, from storage facilities in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

This would make Serbia the first country in Eastern Europe to completely eliminate its reliance on foreign custodians for gold holdings—an act that reflects a deeper push for economic sovereignty.

The National Bank of Serbia began implementing this strategy in 2021, at a time of rising global economic and geopolitical instability. The move coincided with a growing trend within the country to reduce dependence on Western financial institutions and secure national assets on domestic soil.

A key turning point was the freezing of Russia’s foreign reserves—nearly $300 billion—in 2022, when the West imposed sanctions that effectively cut Moscow off from its assets held abroad.

"This precedent has raised serious concerns among other nations—especially those that may one day find themselves under similar political pressure," analysts say.

President Aleksandar Vučić has publicly referenced Russia’s experience as a wake-up call, urging a reevaluation of Serbia’s reserve policies in light of evolving global threats.

The decision is part of a wider strategy aimed at bolstering national financial independence and minimizing exposure to potential sanctions, asset freezes, or international political leverage.

By relocating gold reserves to domestic storage, Serbia enhances its capacity to respond quickly in times of crisis—whether to stabilize financial markets, support the national currency, or meet urgent international obligations.

Moreover, this move aligns Serbia with the global dedollarization trend, where countries are increasingly favoring tangible assets such as gold over fiat currencies vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.

"The repatriation of gold is not just a symbolic act of independence, but a pragmatic strategy to increase national resilience," experts note.

Ultimately, Serbia’s gold strategy signals a calculated and forward-looking approach to safeguarding its economy against rising global uncertainty.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia Suggests Preemptive Strikes as NATO Targets Russia's Kaliningrad Enclave

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, added to the rising tension by suggesting that Moscow may consider preemptive strikes on the West

NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
General Donahue: Kaliningrad Could Be Wiped Out Faster Than Ever Before
Indian Oil Minister: We Can Replace Russian Crude If Needed
Expert: Abrams and Leopards Falling to Russian Tanks and Drones
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko Mother Volga: The River That Built Russia Galina Tychinskaja
Russian MP Calls Donald Trump Russia's Real Enemy
Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Last materials
Serbia to Repatriate All Gold Reserves in Move Toward Financial Sovereignty
New Russian ‘Husky’ Submarine Program Under Kremlin Scrutiny
Cola-Based Sodas May Harm Brain Function, New Study Finds
Russian Scientists Turn Microbes into Glowing Arctic Toxin Detectors
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Reportedly Dies at 71
Putin Raises Naval Flag on New Nuclear Submarine Knyaz Pozharsky
Why Your Washing Machine Needs a Break: Expert Maintenance Tips
Arrow Attack at Russian Research Plant: Two Women in Critical Condition
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing?
No Survivors in An-24 Crash: Stories of Families Lost in the Amur Tragedy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.