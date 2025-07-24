Border Crisis: Four Thai Provinces Evacuated After Armed Clashes

Thailand Orders Emergency Evacuation Amid Border Clashes with Cambodia

Authorities in four Thai provinces bordering Cambodia have announced an emergency evacuation of local residents due to escalating border tensions. The urgent measure was reported by Thai news outlet MGR Online on Thursday, July 24.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Thailand and Cambodia flags

“At 09:54, violent clashes erupted in the border provinces (...). Evacuate immediately,”

The evacuation began promptly in the provinces of Surin, Buriram, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, which lie directly along the frontier with Cambodia.

Earlier, Thailand had closed all border checkpoints with Cambodia following reports of armed confrontations between military forces from both countries. According to Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for Thailand’s temporary governmental security center at the border, clashes were recorded at no fewer than six locations.

The sudden rise in hostilities has raised fears of broader regional instability, as both Thailand and Cambodia move to secure their respective border areas.