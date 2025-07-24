World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Border Crisis: Four Thai Provinces Evacuated After Armed Clashes

Thailand Orders Emergency Evacuation Amid Border Clashes with Cambodia
World

Authorities in four Thai provinces bordering Cambodia have announced an emergency evacuation of local residents due to escalating border tensions. The urgent measure was reported by Thai news outlet MGR Online on Thursday, July 24.

Thailand and Cambodia flags
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Unknown author, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Thailand and Cambodia flags

“At 09:54, violent clashes erupted in the border provinces (...). Evacuate immediately,”

The evacuation began promptly in the provinces of Surin, Buriram, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani, which lie directly along the frontier with Cambodia.

Earlier, Thailand had closed all border checkpoints with Cambodia following reports of armed confrontations between military forces from both countries. According to Rear Admiral Surasan Kongsiri, spokesperson for Thailand’s temporary governmental security center at the border, clashes were recorded at no fewer than six locations.

The sudden rise in hostilities has raised fears of broader regional instability, as both Thailand and Cambodia move to secure their respective border areas.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia Suggests Preemptive Strikes as NATO Targets Russia's Kaliningrad Enclave

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, added to the rising tension by suggesting that Moscow may consider preemptive strikes on the West

NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
General Donahue: Kaliningrad Could Be Wiped Out Faster Than Ever Before
Indian Oil Minister: We Can Replace Russian Crude If Needed
Expert: Abrams and Leopards Falling to Russian Tanks and Drones
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing? Andrey Mihayloff Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko Mother Volga: The River That Built Russia Galina Tychinskaja
Russian MP Calls Donald Trump Russia's Real Enemy
Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Last materials
Serbia to Repatriate All Gold Reserves in Move Toward Financial Sovereignty
New Russian ‘Husky’ Submarine Program Under Kremlin Scrutiny
Cola-Based Sodas May Harm Brain Function, New Study Finds
Russian Scientists Turn Microbes into Glowing Arctic Toxin Detectors
Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Reportedly Dies at 71
Putin Raises Naval Flag on New Nuclear Submarine Knyaz Pozharsky
Why Your Washing Machine Needs a Break: Expert Maintenance Tips
Arrow Attack at Russian Research Plant: Two Women in Critical Condition
Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing?
No Survivors in An-24 Crash: Stories of Families Lost in the Amur Tragedy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.