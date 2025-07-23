World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Turkish FM Thanks Leaders as Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks Enter Third Round

Turkey Hails Putin, Trump, and Zelensky as Peace Talks Resume in Istanbul
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in his opening address at the negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for their efforts in facilitating the talks. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

Fidan underscored Turkey’s expectation that the negotiations would yield success in moving toward resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

Turkey will continue its mission as a mediator in resolving the conflict in Ukraine,” the minister reaffirmed in remarks cited by TASS.

"Turkey is always ready to fulfill its obligations in advancing the process toward agreements between the parties," said Fidan.

According to the minister, Turkey has the infrastructure needed to monitor any potential ceasefire agreement.

Ceasefire Named as Central Objective

Hakan Fidan emphasized that the main goal of the talks in Istanbul is to reach a ceasefire. TASS quoted him as saying:

"The ultimate goal of the negotiations is a ceasefire, which would pave the way to peace."

Fidan also noted that the international community holds the outcomes of the first two negotiation rounds between Russia and Ukraine in high regard.

Third Round of Negotiations Begins Behind Closed Doors

The third round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks is being held at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul. The venue has been cordoned off, with police patrols guarding the surroundings. As reported by RIA Novosti, the heads of the delegations are conducting a private, one-on-one meeting.

Russia is represented by Vladimir Medinsky, a presidential aide. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Rustem Umerov, former defense minister and now Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

