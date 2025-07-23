Patriot Crisis: Germany, NATO, and the Delayed Lifeline to Kyiv

Berlin Pressures Washington: Deliver Patriot Systems or Compensate Fast

Germany has demanded firm guarantees from the United States regarding the supply of Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine. In an interview with the magazine Der Spiegel, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Washington must provide binding commitments and accelerate the replacement process for countries transferring Patriots to Kyiv.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Defensie, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Patriot air defense system

"We demand unwavering commitments and expect NATO to once again approach the United States and make it clear to the manufacturer of the Patriot that countries handing over these systems must receive replacements as quickly as possible. We’re talking months, not years."

— Boris Pistorius, German Defense Minister

According to Pistorius, the European Union has the funding to procure the systems but struggles to locate available Patriot units. He noted that meetings are being held at various levels, including virtually, to identify where in and beyond Europe Patriots are available and in what quantities.

Der Spiegel emphasized that the Patriot remains virtually the only effective system capable of intercepting Russian missiles and drones. As Ukraine's air defense system becomes increasingly strained, Western countries are eager to ramp up deliveries.

Trump Proposes Europe Pay for Patriot Deliveries

On July 14, President Donald Trump stated that Washington was willing to provide Patriot systems, but only if European nations cover the costs. The proposal was endorsed by new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, though its details remain vague and unresolved.

Norway, Sweden, Netherlands Pledge Financial Support

Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands have expressed readiness to finance Patriot systems destined for Ukraine, Pistorius confirmed.

"Other countries, particularly Norway, Sweden, and the Netherlands, have signaled their willingness to fund Patriot systems for Ukraine... But there’s still no final decision on which country will deliver them."

— Boris Pistorius, German Defense Minister

The goal of supplying up to five Patriot systems to Ukraine is considered ambitious, as donor countries must also maintain their own operational NATO commitments. Pistorius stressed that security gaps must not be created within the alliance by transferring these systems.

Germany Holds Back Despite Owning 12 Patriot Units

Germany currently owns 12 Patriot systems, but Der Spiegel reports that only a few are realistically available. Two have already been delivered to Ukraine, three are stationed near Poland’s Rzeszów Airport, and one is used for training. The remaining six are withheld by Berlin for national security reasons.

Other countries also face obstacles. Norway, for example, has no Patriot systems at all and would have to invest in building them from scratch. Germany reportedly attempted to convince Greece, which has a large Patriot arsenal, to contribute—but Athens declined, citing its tense relations with Turkey.

Ukraine Won’t Receive Patriots Before 2026

Despite growing urgency, Ukraine is unlikely to receive any new Patriot systems before spring 2026. According to unnamed government sources cited by Der Spiegel, the first system could be redirected from an order initially intended for Switzerland, but delivery is expected in no less than eight months. Additional systems would take even longer to arrive.

The Trump administration’s plan hinges on immediate donations by NATO countries currently operating Patriots, while other states fund the procurement. However, enthusiasm from the US appears limited. A NATO contact group meeting is being planned to coordinate Patriot transfers to Ukraine.