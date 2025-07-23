World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin and Kyiv Preparing Direct Talks Between Putin and Zelensky

Kyiv Confirms Preparations for Zelensky and Putin Summit
World

The Ukrainian negotiation delegation has confirmed that preparations are underway for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was reported by the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, citing sources within Ukraine’s diplomatic mission.

Kyiv
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Kyiv
“The main task, apart from the humanitarian track, is the organization of a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation,” the publication quoted sources as saying.

Earlier, officials in Russia had also mentioned preparations for such a high-level encounter. Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesperson for the Kremlin, stated that the ongoing work on draft memorandums between Russia and Ukraine is part of the broader preparation for a potential presidential summit.

The prospect of direct talks between Putin and Zelensky comes amid increasing international pressure for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict. However, both sides remain cautious about the terms and timing of such a meeting.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia Suggests Preemptive Strikes as NATO Targets Russia's Kaliningrad Enclave

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, added to the rising tension by suggesting that Moscow may consider preemptive strikes on the West

NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
General Donahue: Kaliningrad Could Be Wiped Out Faster Than Ever Before
Indian Oil Minister: We Can Replace Russian Crude If Needed
Expert: Abrams and Leopards Falling to Russian Tanks and Drones
Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies? Lyuba Lulko Mother Volga: The River That Built Russia Galina Tychinskaja American Volunteer Fighting for Russia Donbass: 'I Realized US Was on the Wrong Side' Daria Aslamova
Russian MP Calls Donald Trump Russia's Real Enemy
Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Last materials
Kyiv Proposes Putin-Zelensky-Erdogan-Trump Summit Before August Ends
Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies?
Macrons Sue U.S. Podcaster Candace Owens Over Gender Claim About French First Lady
Turkey Hails Putin, Trump, and Zelensky as Peace Talks Resume in Istanbul
Berlin Pressures Washington: Deliver Patriot Systems or Compensate Fast
Eco-Friendly Ways to Keep Moles Out of Your Garden Without Harm
Ozzy Osbourne's Farewell Shadowed by $5 Million Tax Debt
Will Ukraine Strike Moscow with Long-Range Missiles?
How Bats Act as Natural Incubators for New Coronavirus Variants
When Exhaust Condensation Is Normal—and When It’s a Problem
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.