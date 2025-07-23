Kremlin and Kyiv Preparing Direct Talks Between Putin and Zelensky

The Ukrainian negotiation delegation has confirmed that preparations are underway for a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This was reported by the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda, citing sources within Ukraine’s diplomatic mission.
“The main task, apart from the humanitarian track, is the organization of a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the Russian Federation,” the publication quoted sources as saying.
Earlier, officials in Russia had also mentioned preparations for such a high-level encounter. Dmitry Peskov, the official spokesperson for the Kremlin, stated that the ongoing work on draft memorandums between Russia and Ukraine is part of the broader preparation for a potential presidential summit.
The prospect of direct talks between Putin and Zelensky comes amid increasing international pressure for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict. However, both sides remain cautious about the terms and timing of such a meeting.