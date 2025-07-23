World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Serbian President Vučić Celebrates Highway Opening With Folk Songs

President Vučić Sings Folk Songs at Grand Opening, Protesters Held Back
In the Serbian town of Požega, President Aleksandar Vučić celebrated the grand opening of the new Pakovraće–Požega highway section by singing traditional Serbian folk songs. The event was surrounded by a heavy police presence, forming a cordon around the festivities to keep protesters at a distance.

Alexander Vucic
Photo: flickr.com by European People's Party, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Alexander Vucic

The celebration was broadcast live by the pro-government tabloid Informer, with video clips shared on the social media platform X. According to the outlet, the event marked a transformative moment for Serbia’s infrastructure: “The new section of the highway has completely changed Serbia’s map and significantly reduced traffic congestion, so Informer and the guests of Požega will celebrate until morning.”

Alongside Vučić, former Prime Minister Miloš Vučević also attended the event. Vučević recently stepped down from his position following public outcry after a tragedy in Novi Sad, which had sparked a wave of national protests.

“The celebration was guarded from all sides by police,” reported the opposition publication Danas, adding that residents who attempted to protest were prevented from approaching the “great national celebration.”

Despite the festive atmosphere inside the secured area, tensions simmered outside. Opposition groups criticized the lavish event, arguing it was out of touch with recent tragedies and the mood of the general public. Police forces maintained full control of the perimeter, ensuring no disruption reached the stage or official guests.

Earlier, Aleksandar Vučić reaffirmed Serbia's commitment to strengthening cooperation with the United States during a meeting with Brendan Hanrahan, a representative of the U.S. State Department.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
