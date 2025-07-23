World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin: Draft Work Underway to Lay Ground for Putin-Zelensky Meeting

Kremlin: Putin-Zelensky Meeting Being Prepared Through Draft Memorandum Talks
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has confirmed that preparatory work is underway to draft memorandums between Russia and Ukraine — a step aimed at facilitating a potential meeting between President Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Dmitry Peskov
Photo: kremlin.ru by Администрация президента России, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Dmitry Peskov

Speaking to RIA Novosti, Peskov emphasized that without thorough preparatory efforts, such high-level talks would be premature.

“Otherwise, the heads of state would be forced to handle rough, extremely difficult, and voluminous groundwork themselves,” he told reporters.

When asked about the composition of the Russian delegation currently involved in the discussions, Peskov noted that the group is still being led by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian president. Talks are ongoing in Istanbul, where both delegations continue to review the structure and content of potential memorandums.

This marks one of the most tangible signs in recent weeks that diplomatic backchannels remain active, as pressure builds for a renewed political solution to the ongoing conflict.

