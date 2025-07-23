World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
French Mirage Fighter Crashes in Ukraine: First Incident Confirmed

First French-Made Mirage 2000 Jet Crashes in Ukraine
A Mirage 2000 fighter jet supplied by France to Ukraine has crashed due to a technical failure, according to a statement by the Ukrainian Air Force. The pilot reported the malfunction mid-flight, followed protocol in the emergency, and ejected safely.

Французский истребитель Mirage 2000
Photo: defenseimagery.mil by Майкл Б. Келлер, ВВС США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Французский истребитель Mirage 2000
“There was a failure in the aircraft. The pilot reported it to flight control, acted properly according to crisis procedures, and successfully ejected. The search and rescue team located the pilot, who is in stable condition. No injuries were reported on the ground,” the Air Force reported.

This is the first confirmed case of a Mirage 2000 crash in Ukrainian service. The incident highlights the risks faced by Ukraine’s expanding and diverse fleet of military aircraft, which includes Western models unfamiliar to most Ukrainian crews until recently.

French President Emmanuel Macron had announced plans to deliver Mirage jets to Kyiv last year. In February, the French Ministry of Defense confirmed that the first Mirage 2000s had been handed over. Although the exact number was not officially disclosed, reports suggested as many as six aircraft may have been transferred.

The cause of the failure has not yet been publicly detailed, and it remains unclear whether the aircraft can be recovered or repaired.

