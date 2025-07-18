World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kremlin Confirms Putin’s Support for Political Settlement with Ukraine

Putin Open to Diplomatic Resolution, Erdogan Offers Mediation
World

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasized the importance of holding a third round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. During a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan offered to host the talks in Istanbul once a mutually agreeable date is determined. This was reported by TRT Huber, citing the Turkish presidential office.

Recep Erdogan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mikhail Klimentyev / Russian Presidential Press And Information Office / TASS
Recep Erdogan

According to a statement from Erdogan’s administration, the Turkish leader reiterated his commitment to facilitating dialogue, noting:

“Erdogan stated that it is important to begin the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and that Turkey remains ready to host the talks in Istanbul as soon as suitable dates are agreed upon.”

The Kremlin confirmed that President Putin remains fundamentally committed to pursuing a political and diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara, as well as regional and global issues — including the recent Israeli strikes on Syria.

Earlier this year, for the first time since 2022, Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct peace talks in Istanbul — on May 16 and June 2. These meetings resulted in agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war and wounded soldiers, and the exchange of preliminary memorandums outlining possible terms for conflict resolution.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia Suggests Preemptive Strikes as NATO Targets Russia's Kaliningrad Enclave

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, added to the rising tension by suggesting that Moscow may consider preemptive strikes on the West

NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
General Donahue: Kaliningrad Could Be Wiped Out Faster Than Ever Before
Indian Oil Minister: We Can Replace Russian Crude If Needed
Expert: Abrams and Leopards Falling to Russian Tanks and Drones
Epstein Is Alive—and So Is the Lie That Could Burn It All Down Nancy O'Brien Simpson Epstein Episode — Top 5 Reasons We The People Are Stupid Guy Somerset India Faces US Ultimatum: Cut Russian Crude or Pay Lyuba Lulko
Russian MP Calls Donald Trump Russia's Real Enemy
Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict
Last materials
Russian Army Captures Land Area Equal to Luxembourg in 2025
Putin Open to Diplomatic Resolution, Erdogan Offers Mediation
Epstein Is Alive—and So Is the Lie That Could Burn It All Down
Kremlin Responds to U.S. General's Threat to 'Wipe Kaliningrad Off the Map'
Epstein Episode — Top 5 Reasons We The People Are Stupid
Moscow Sisters Attack Police Officers During Arrest Attempt
Lightning Strikes Near Homes in Moscow Suburbs, Caught on Video
Martian Meteorite and Dinosaur Skeleton Shatter Records at Sotheby’s Auction
Sleep Expert: It's Not When You Fall Asleep, It's When You Wake Up
Medvedev: Strikes on Kyiv Will Intensify After EU's 18th Sanctions Package
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.