Kremlin Confirms Putin’s Support for Political Settlement with Ukraine

Putin Open to Diplomatic Resolution, Erdogan Offers Mediation

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, emphasized the importance of holding a third round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. During a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan offered to host the talks in Istanbul once a mutually agreeable date is determined. This was reported by TRT Huber, citing the Turkish presidential office.

According to a statement from Erdogan’s administration, the Turkish leader reiterated his commitment to facilitating dialogue, noting:

“Erdogan stated that it is important to begin the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and that Turkey remains ready to host the talks in Istanbul as soon as suitable dates are agreed upon.”

The Kremlin confirmed that President Putin remains fundamentally committed to pursuing a political and diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara, as well as regional and global issues — including the recent Israeli strikes on Syria.

Earlier this year, for the first time since 2022, Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of direct peace talks in Istanbul — on May 16 and June 2. These meetings resulted in agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war and wounded soldiers, and the exchange of preliminary memorandums outlining possible terms for conflict resolution.