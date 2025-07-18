World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Threatens Increased Bombardment of Kyiv and Ukraine Regions Over Sanctions

Medvedev: Strikes on Kyiv Will Intensify After EU's 18th Sanctions Package
Russia will deliver increasingly powerful strikes on targets across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council said, in a post on his official Telegram channel.

Air strike
Photo: flickr.com by Andy Dunaway, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Air strike

The warning came in response to the European Union’s newly approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia. According to Medvedev, such restrictions will not alter Moscow’s strategic course.

“Our economy will certainly endure, and the destruction of the Banderite regime will continue. Strikes on facilities of the so-called Ukraine, including Kyiv, will be carried out with increasing force,” Medvedev wrote.

On July 18, ambassadors of EU member states agreed on the 18th sanctions package. According to Kaja Kallas, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the measures include restrictions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, as well as the introduction of a new price cap on Russian oil exports.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denounced the EU’s sanctions strategy as ineffective and counterproductive, claiming that it only strengthens Russia’s resolve to pursue its military and political objectives in Ukraine.

