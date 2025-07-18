World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Slovakia Secures Gas Guarantees, Clears Way for Russia Sanctions

Slovakia Drops Objection to 18th EU Sanctions Package Against Russia
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has confirmed that Slovakia will not block the adoption of the European Union's 18th sanctions package against Russia. His statement came in response to speculation about whether Bratislava would exercise its veto power to halt the new restrictions.

Fico revealed that he had reached an understanding with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen regarding Slovakia’s concerns about rising gas prices. As a result, he instructed Slovakia’s representatives in the EU to “clear the path” for the new sanctions package.

“At this stage, it would be counterproductive to continue blocking the 18th sanctions package tomorrow. All options have been exhausted, and maintaining our position now threatens our national interests,” said Fico.

From Veto to Concession

On July 15, Fico had requested that the vote on the 18th sanctions package be postponed. According to Reuters, he even published a letter from von der Leyen outlining the EU’s pledges to take Slovakia’s economic circumstances into account and seek compromise solutions.

Yet Fico remained critical. He described the EU’s proposed 2028 ban on Russian gas imports as “idiotic,” insisting the offers on the table were insufficient. Nevertheless, facing strategic risks, he ultimately relented.

Gas Guarantees and Legal Shields

Back on July 9, Slovakia had vetoed the sanctions package at the EU's Permanent Representatives Committee level. While the Slovak government did not oppose the sanctions in principle, it demanded concrete compensation for potential economic damage.

“We are being tested in our independence and protection of national interests as we refuse to support another round of sanctions until our questions are answered,” Fico had declared at the time.

Slovakia’s key concern was securing compensation related to the EU’s long-term plans to phase out Russian gas. The European Commission promised to address these concerns. As reported by Reuters, Slovak energy experts warned that cutting off supplies from Gazprom could cause fuel shortages, price spikes, and higher transit fees. Furthermore, Gazprom could pursue legal action to claim contractual damages.

In response, Brussels agreed to introduce an emergency pause mechanism in case of a supply crisis and expressed readiness to:

  • Lower cross-border tariffs on oil and gas for Slovakia
  • Intervene in any legal disputes with Gazprom

EU Council Measures in the 18th Sanctions Package

  • Price cap on Russian oil lowered from $60 to $47.60 per barrel; Czech exemption revoked
  • 14 individuals and 41 legal entities added to the sanctions list
  • Total ban on transactions with several banks and the Russian Direct Investment Fund
  • Full ban on any operations with the Nord Stream pipelines, including goods and services

With Slovakia stepping aside, the 18th sanctions package is now expected to pass unanimously.

