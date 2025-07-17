World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian MP Calls Donald Trump Russia's Real Enemy

Russian MP: Trump Has Revealed Himself as a True Enemy of Russia
World

Donald Trump's decision to support NATO's course toward forcing a Russian capitulation in the conflict with Ukraine clearly demonstrates his anti-Russian stance. This was stated by Viktor Sobolev, member of the State Duma Defense Committee, in comments to Pravda.Ru.

USA and Russia flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by BalkanPhotos, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
USA and Russia flag

Earlier, The American Conservative reported that the former US president had effectively endorsed NATO’s strategy, which sets Russia’s defeat as a condition for peace negotiations with Kyiv. According to the source, this implies Trump agrees to a full Russian withdrawal from all contested territories and to Ukraine’s potential NATO accession.

“It was naive to expect any softening of the US position if Trump returned to the White House,” said Sobolev.

“Everyone somehow believed Trump would change things, do something positive to end the conflict. But what has Trump actually done?” Sobolev asked rhetorically. “First, he increased the number of troops. Second, he drove up US military spending by more than one trillion dollars. Who do you think that was aimed at?”

The Duma deputy emphasized that he had never trusted Trump’s intentions toward Russia from the beginning.

“He is an enemy of Russia — a clear enemy of Russia,” Sobolev declared.

He also recalled that Trump had previously made contradictory remarks — at times promising to end the war within 24 hours, and at others allegedly floating bizarre ideas like “buying Ukraine with all its natural resources.”

“Trump is just as much an enemy of Russia as Macron, Merkel, and other NATO ringleaders,” Sobolev concluded.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
