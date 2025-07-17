World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Suggests Preemptive Strikes as NATO Targets Russia's Kaliningrad Enclave

NATO's Eastern Flank Plan Targets Russian Territory, Moscow Fires Back
The commander of the US Army in Europe and Africa, General Christopher Donahue, has issued a stark threat to Russia’s Kaliningrad region, warning that it could be “wiped off the face of the earth in unheard-of timeframes.” The general stressed that NATO and its allies are now more capable than ever to carry out such an operation.

The last BLU-82 bomb being dropped
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo/Capt. Patrick Nichols, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The last BLU-82 bomb being dropped
“We’ve already planned for this. The operation has been mapped out,” said Donahue.

According to him, the military strategy is titled Eastern Flank Deterrence Line and aims to bolster NATO’s industrial defense capacity and interoperability. It includes cooperative initiatives to establish unified standards for missile launchers, cloud-based systems, and military databases — all ostensibly aimed at countering the so-called "Russian threat."

Kaliningrad Is Surrounded

Donahue underscored that Kaliningrad is surrounded by NATO member states, making it especially vulnerable to rapid military action. He asserted that NATO could destroy the region “faster than we’ve ever been able to before.”

The general also noted the role of Palantir’s Maven Smart System, an artificial intelligence platform capable of processing massive amounts of data and accelerating battlefield decision-making.

Moscow’s Sharp Response: 'Not Enough Guts'

The statement was swiftly condemned in Russia. Andrei Kolesnik, a State Duma deputy representing Kaliningrad and member of the Defense Committee, dismissed Donahue’s threat as bluster.

“Maybe he just got up on the wrong side of the bed to make such statements. But they don’t have the guts,” said Kolesnik.

Medvedev: Time to Strike First

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, added to the rising tension by suggesting that Moscow may consider preemptive strikes on the West. He argued that Western elites have always viewed a strong and independent Russia as a historical anomaly.

“For Western elites, a sovereign, powerful Russia has always been a historical anomaly — and a very convincing rebuttal to their so-called ‘civilizational superiority’,” said Medvedev, adding that Russia must “respond accordingly and strike with full force.”

When asked to comment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov deemed Medvedev’s concerns as justified given the openly hostile environment around Russia.

“Russia is surrounded by a confrontational and militarized atmosphere. Medvedev’s words are entirely understandable,” said Peskov. “He has vast experience, as a former president and current high-ranking official. Naturally, he has every right to express such views.”

As tensions between NATO and Russia escalate, Kaliningrad has emerged as a key geopolitical flashpoint — a potential fuse in the broader confrontation between East and West.

