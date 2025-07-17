Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow

Kremlin Reacts to Trump’s 'Ultimatum': Putin Will Decide When to Respond

The Russian leadership is carefully studying the recent remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump, and President Vladimir Putin will issue a response if and when he deems it necessary. This was confirmed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in comments to the media.

“We continue to analyze the statements. If the president considers it necessary to comment, he will do so,” said Peskov, responding to a question about Trump’s so-called "ultimatum."

In a separate statement on July 15, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized that Russia considers any attempts to issue demands or ultimatums as categorically unacceptable.

The Kremlin’s reaction underscores the sensitivity surrounding Washington’s current approach toward Moscow amid escalating geopolitical tensions and ongoing debates within NATO over conflict resolution in Eastern Europe.