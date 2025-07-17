Putin Keeps Silence as Trump Raises Pressure on Moscow

“We continue to analyze the statements. If the president considers it necessary to comment, he will do so,” said Peskov, responding to a question about Trump’s so-called "ultimatum."Earlier, Peskov described Trump’s comments regarding Russia as “very serious,” and acknowledged that some appeared to be directed personally at President Putin.
In a separate statement on July 15, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized that Russia considers any attempts to issue demands or ultimatums as categorically unacceptable.
The Kremlin’s reaction underscores the sensitivity surrounding Washington’s current approach toward Moscow amid escalating geopolitical tensions and ongoing debates within NATO over conflict resolution in Eastern Europe.