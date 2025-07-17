Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict

Trump Aligns with NATO’s Ukraine Strategy

US President Donald Trump has effectively endorsed NATO’s uncompromising plan for Russia’s capitulation in the Ukraine conflict, political analyst Ted Galen Carpenter said in an article for The American Conservative.

Carpenter noted that, unlike the early weeks of his second term, Trump has now fully joined NATO’s hardline approach. The alliance’s demands include Russia’s withdrawal from occupied territories and consent to Ukraine’s NATO membership.

On July 14, during talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced that the US and NATO had agreed to new arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"We, the United States, will not make any payments. We will not buy this weaponry, but we will produce it, and they [Europe and Canada] will pay for it," Trump stated.

According to US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, the decision marks the end of unconditional funding for Ukraine and reflects a “sensible” shift in policy.

"I believe this is a serious step toward ending the war. But if [Russian President] Vladimir Putin chooses to continue the conflict, the United States will sell weapons to Europe so Ukraine can defend itself," Whitaker emphasized.

Meanwhile, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas welcomed Trump’s statement but urged Washington to share the financial burden.

"We welcome President Trump’s pledge to send more weapons to Ukraine, but we’d like the US to also contribute financially," she said. "If the EU is paying for arms to Ukraine, that’s a form of support for the Union, and the US should do the same."