World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Trump Endorses NATO’s Plan for Russia’s Capitulation in Ukraine Conflict

Trump Aligns with NATO’s Ukraine Strategy
World

US President Donald Trump has effectively endorsed NATO’s uncompromising plan for Russia’s capitulation in the Ukraine conflict, political analyst Ted Galen Carpenter said in an article for The American Conservative.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

Carpenter noted that, unlike the early weeks of his second term, Trump has now fully joined NATO’s hardline approach. The alliance’s demands include Russia’s withdrawal from occupied territories and consent to Ukraine’s NATO membership.

On July 14, during talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Trump announced that the US and NATO had agreed to new arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"We, the United States, will not make any payments. We will not buy this weaponry, but we will produce it, and they [Europe and Canada] will pay for it," Trump stated.

According to US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, the decision marks the end of unconditional funding for Ukraine and reflects a “sensible” shift in policy.

"I believe this is a serious step toward ending the war. But if [Russian President] Vladimir Putin chooses to continue the conflict, the United States will sell weapons to Europe so Ukraine can defend itself," Whitaker emphasized.

Meanwhile, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas welcomed Trump’s statement but urged Washington to share the financial burden.

"We welcome President Trump’s pledge to send more weapons to Ukraine, but we’d like the US to also contribute financially," she said. "If the EU is paying for arms to Ukraine, that’s a form of support for the Union, and the US should do the same."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Musk Changes Phone Number, Shuns Congress Over Revolting Tax Proposal
World
Musk Changes Phone Number, Shuns Congress Over Revolting Tax Proposal
India Faces US Ultimatum: Cut Russian Crude or Pay
Asia
India Faces US Ultimatum: Cut Russian Crude or Pay
Israel Strikes Assad’s Former Residence in Damascus Amid Rising Tensions
Hotspots and Incidents
Israel Strikes Assad’s Former Residence in Damascus Amid Rising Tensions Видео 
Popular
Su-57 Fighter Jet Supports Russian Air Defense With A-50 Coordination

Expert says Su-57 operates within integrated air defense system, requiring A-50 support

Su-57 in Ukraine: Russia’s Stealth Fighter Serves Primarily as Interceptor
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Trump Sets 50-Day Deadline for India to Stop Buying Russian Oil
Video Captures Huge Explosion as Israel Strikes Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus
India Faces US Ultimatum: Cut Russian Crude or Pay Lyuba Lulko Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West Nancy O'Brien Simpson Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented Guy Somerset
Israel Strikes Presidential Palace in Damascus, Syria
Russia to Fine Citizens for Searching Banned Content Online
Russia and China to Launch First-Ever Cross-Border Cable Car in 2026
Russia and China to Launch First-Ever Cross-Border Cable Car in 2026
Last materials
NATO Has Capability to Annihilate Kaliningrad, Says Top US General
Su-57 in Ukraine: Russia’s Stealth Fighter Serves Primarily as Interceptor
Box Jellyfish: The World's Most Venomous Sea Creature
India Faces US Ultimatum: Cut Russian Crude or Pay
Russia Prepares Fines for Searching Banned Content and Advertising VPNs
Israel Targets Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus
Israel Strikes Assad’s Former Residence in Damascus Amid Rising Tensions
Musk Changes Phone Number, Shuns Congress Over Revolting Tax Proposal
World’s First Cross-Border Cable Car to Link Russia and China in Spring 2026
What to Drink in the Heat: Expert Advice on Staying Hydrated Safely
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.