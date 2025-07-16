Elon Musk Changes His Phone Number After Trump Bill Fallout

Musk Changes Phone Number, Shuns Congress Over Revolting Tax Proposal

Elon Musk has reportedly changed his mobile number and stopped responding directly to House Speaker Mike Johnson after voicing fierce opposition to President Trump’s proposed tax legislation. The revelation was made by Johnson himself during an episode of the podcast Pod Force One, according to the New York Post.

“Essentially, he knew what we were doing, and we talked about it,” said Johnson. “He was aware for months that we were working on the bill, and I kept him in the loop. Perhaps the outcome didn’t fully meet his expectations in terms of EVs, Biden-era mandates, and the rest,” the Speaker added, implying that Musk’s frustrations were linked to specific policy elements.

Johnson noted that the billionaire CEO now relays messages through third parties, rather than responding directly.

Musk had previously lashed out at the legislation on X (formerly Twitter), calling the bill an “outrageous and revolting abomination.” In June, he posted, “Sorry, I can’t take this anymore.” He further threatened to create his own political party that would rival both the Democrats and the Republicans if the bill passed.