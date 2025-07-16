World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Elon Musk Changes His Phone Number After Trump Bill Fallout

Musk Changes Phone Number, Shuns Congress Over Revolting Tax Proposal
World

Elon Musk has reportedly changed his mobile number and stopped responding directly to House Speaker Mike Johnson after voicing fierce opposition to President Trump’s proposed tax legislation. The revelation was made by Johnson himself during an episode of the podcast Pod Force One, according to the New York Post.

Elon Musk
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Trevor Cokley, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Elon Musk

“Essentially, he knew what we were doing, and we talked about it,” said Johnson. “He was aware for months that we were working on the bill, and I kept him in the loop. Perhaps the outcome didn’t fully meet his expectations in terms of EVs, Biden-era mandates, and the rest,” the Speaker added, implying that Musk’s frustrations were linked to specific policy elements.

Johnson noted that the billionaire CEO now relays messages through third parties, rather than responding directly.

Musk had previously lashed out at the legislation on X (formerly Twitter), calling the bill an “outrageous and revolting abomination.” In June, he posted, “Sorry, I can’t take this anymore.” He further threatened to create his own political party that would rival both the Democrats and the Republicans if the bill passed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Kremlin Slams Germany's Pistorius for Remarks on Killing Russian Soldiers
World
Kremlin Slams Germany's Pistorius for Remarks on Killing Russian Soldiers
Experts Explain Russia’s 'New Approach' in Ukraine Talks
Former USSR
Experts Explain Russia’s 'New Approach' in Ukraine Talks
Popular
Kh-101’s Cluster Warhead Terrifies Western Analysts

U.S. experts react to footage of Kh-101 cluster missile strike on Chernivtsi and raise alarms over its range and elusive tech

U.S. Media Shocked by Russia’s Kh-101 Missile Strike
Putin Unmoved by Western Pressure and Trump’s Threats
Russian President Determined to Continue Ukraine Operation Until Strategic Goals Are Met
Trump's 'Fatherly' Tone Toward Putin Draws Criticism
Kremlin Reacts to Trump Allegedly Backing ATACMS Strikes Deep in Russia
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West Nancy O'Brien Simpson Donald Trump's 'Father Figure' Strategy Toward Russia Backfires Lyuba Lulko Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented Guy Somerset
Lion's Little Roar: Trump's Ultimatum to Putin Does Not Live Up to Expectations
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Michael Jordan Shocks Greek Restaurant with €10,000 Tip
Michael Jordan Shocks Greek Restaurant with €10,000 Tip
Last materials
Israel Targets Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus
Israel Strikes Assad’s Former Residence in Damascus Amid Rising Tensions
Musk Changes Phone Number, Shuns Congress Over Revolting Tax Proposal
World’s First Cross-Border Cable Car to Link Russia and China in Spring 2026
What to Drink in the Heat: Expert Advice on Staying Hydrated Safely
GLP-1 Agonists Like Ozempic May Trigger Dangerous Gastrointestinal Side Effects
USS Connecticut Repairs Underway After 2021 Collision in South China Sea
Meningococcal Outbreak Escalates in Russia as Adult Cases Soar
Russian Authorities Seize 820 Kg of Cocaine Hidden in Banana Shipment
Italy Refuses to Join Trump’s Ukraine Arms Plan Due to Budget Constraints
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.