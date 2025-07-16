World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Italy, France, and Czech Republic Refuse Trump’s Ukraine Arms Proposal

Italy Refuses to Join Trump’s Ukraine Arms Plan Due to Budget Constraints
World

La Stampa reports that Italy will not participate in Donald Trump’s initiative involving the supply of U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine in exchange for replenishments from Washington, citing significant budgetary constraints. However, Rome will continue its involvement in transporting military aid.

Michelangelo Square
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Michael Wittwer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Michelangelo Square

According to sources cited by the newspaper, the decision is driven less by technical incompatibility between U.S. and Italian weaponry and more by the simple lack of financial resources to support such a scheme.

The only planned weapons procurement from the United States currently on Italy’s agenda is a previously agreed order of F-35 fighter jets, set for delivery in the next decade.

"Italy’s niet is not an attempt to distance itself from the U.S. or to withdraw support for Ukraine, but rather an invitation to explore alternative ways to cooperate with President Trump," notes La Stampa.

According to the outlet, NATO’s only formal request to European countries at this stage is to assist with the logistics of transporting American weapons to Ukraine. Whether via sea, air, or rail, Italy has signaled it is willing to participate in these efforts, aligning with the broader EU stance.

On July 14, Trump announced a new framework: European nations would deliver U.S.-made weapons to Kyiv, and the United States would later replenish their arsenals. Germany and Norway have already joined the initiative, pledging Patriot missile systems. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also named Canada and the Nordic countries as potential contributors. According to Reuters, some EU nations only learned of their inclusion after Trump’s public announcement.

Moscow has condemned ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, warning they exacerbate the conflict.

The Czech Republic has declined to participate, and Politico reports that France will also opt out, favoring the development of an independent European defense industry. France’s decision is also linked to plans for increased military spending, hindered by high debt and budget deficits.

Italy faces similar fiscal constraints. According to an April report by Reuters, Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to reach 136.6% this year. The country’s budget deficit also exceeds the EU’s 3% threshold. Rome expects to reduce it slightly by year’s end—from 3.4% to 3.3%.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Columnists
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Donald Trump's 'Father Figure' Strategy Toward Russia Backfires
Americas
Donald Trump's 'Father Figure' Strategy Toward Russia Backfires
Popular
Kh-101’s Cluster Warhead Terrifies Western Analysts

U.S. experts react to footage of Kh-101 cluster missile strike on Chernivtsi and raise alarms over its range and elusive tech

U.S. Media Shocked by Russia’s Kh-101 Missile Strike
Putin Unmoved by Western Pressure and Trump’s Threats
Russian President Determined to Continue Ukraine Operation Until Strategic Goals Are Met
Trump's 'Fatherly' Tone Toward Putin Draws Criticism
Kremlin Reacts to Trump Allegedly Backing ATACMS Strikes Deep in Russia
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West Nancy O'Brien Simpson Donald Trump's 'Father Figure' Strategy Toward Russia Backfires Lyuba Lulko Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented Guy Somerset
Lion's Little Roar: Trump's Ultimatum to Putin Does Not Live Up to Expectations
Former PM Stepashin Talks About Ukraine Conflict and Its Outcome for Russia and the West
Torrential Rains Shut Down Moscow Transit and Flood Underground
Torrential Rains Shut Down Moscow Transit and Flood Underground
Last materials
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Michael Jordan Leaves €10,000 Tip at Greek Restaurant
Xi Jinping Urges Shift Toward Smarter Urban Development Amid Real Estate Crisis
Oldest Carvel Ship Discovered in Sweden Sheds Light on Maritime Evolution
How to Deep-Clean Fabric Upholstery in Your Car Using Three Household Ingredients
Online Users Burn Labubu Toys Amid Demonic Possession Rumors
Putin Unmoved by Western Pressure and Trump’s Threats
How to Reduce Fuel Consumption Without Mechanics or Tricks
Zelensky Suspends Ukraine’s Participation in the Ottawa Treaty on Landmines
How to Remove Yellow Sunscreen Stains from White Clothes and Swimwear
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.