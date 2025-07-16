Italy, France, and Czech Republic Refuse Trump’s Ukraine Arms Proposal

Italy Refuses to Join Trump’s Ukraine Arms Plan Due to Budget Constraints

La Stampa reports that Italy will not participate in Donald Trump’s initiative involving the supply of U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine in exchange for replenishments from Washington, citing significant budgetary constraints. However, Rome will continue its involvement in transporting military aid.

According to sources cited by the newspaper, the decision is driven less by technical incompatibility between U.S. and Italian weaponry and more by the simple lack of financial resources to support such a scheme.

The only planned weapons procurement from the United States currently on Italy’s agenda is a previously agreed order of F-35 fighter jets, set for delivery in the next decade.

"Italy’s niet is not an attempt to distance itself from the U.S. or to withdraw support for Ukraine, but rather an invitation to explore alternative ways to cooperate with President Trump," notes La Stampa.

According to the outlet, NATO’s only formal request to European countries at this stage is to assist with the logistics of transporting American weapons to Ukraine. Whether via sea, air, or rail, Italy has signaled it is willing to participate in these efforts, aligning with the broader EU stance.

On July 14, Trump announced a new framework: European nations would deliver U.S.-made weapons to Kyiv, and the United States would later replenish their arsenals. Germany and Norway have already joined the initiative, pledging Patriot missile systems. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also named Canada and the Nordic countries as potential contributors. According to Reuters, some EU nations only learned of their inclusion after Trump’s public announcement.

Moscow has condemned ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine, warning they exacerbate the conflict.

The Czech Republic has declined to participate, and Politico reports that France will also opt out, favoring the development of an independent European defense industry. France’s decision is also linked to plans for increased military spending, hindered by high debt and budget deficits.

Italy faces similar fiscal constraints. According to an April report by Reuters, Italy’s debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to reach 136.6% this year. The country’s budget deficit also exceeds the EU’s 3% threshold. Rome expects to reduce it slightly by year’s end—from 3.4% to 3.3%.