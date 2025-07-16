World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Overtakes Norway as EU’s No. 3 Gas Supplier in May 2025

Russia Becomes Third-Largest Gas Supplier to EU in May 2025
World

In May 2025, Russia climbed to third place among the European Union's leading gas suppliers, according to data from Eurostat reported by RIA Novosti.

Natural gas burner
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Arivumathi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Natural gas burner

The shift was driven by a sharp rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, which surged to €703 million. At the same time, imports of Russian pipeline gas grew by 6.4%, reaching €408 million.

Altogether, in the final month of spring, Russia sold gas to the EU worth €1.1 billion—an increase of roughly 25% compared to April. Meanwhile, Norway, which held the third spot in April, dropped to fourth place in May due to a 13% drop in supply, with exports totaling €842 million.

The United States remained the EU’s top gas supplier, followed by Algeria in second place and the United Kingdom in fifth.

At the end of June, reports indicated that the EU had failed to fully implement its plans to eliminate dependence on Russian energy. Statistics from the first quarter of 2025 show that Russia accounted for 17% of the EU’s imported LNG, underscoring the enduring role of Russian fuel in Europe’s energy mix.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Columnists
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Donald Trump's 'Father Figure' Strategy Toward Russia Backfires
Americas
Donald Trump's 'Father Figure' Strategy Toward Russia Backfires
Popular
Kh-101’s Cluster Warhead Terrifies Western Analysts

U.S. experts react to footage of Kh-101 cluster missile strike on Chernivtsi and raise alarms over its range and elusive tech

U.S. Media Shocked by Russia’s Kh-101 Missile Strike
Putin Unmoved by Western Pressure and Trump’s Threats
Russian President Determined to Continue Ukraine Operation Until Strategic Goals Are Met
Trump's 'Fatherly' Tone Toward Putin Draws Criticism
Kremlin Reacts to Trump Allegedly Backing ATACMS Strikes Deep in Russia
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West Nancy O'Brien Simpson Donald Trump's 'Father Figure' Strategy Toward Russia Backfires Lyuba Lulko Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented Guy Somerset
Lion's Little Roar: Trump's Ultimatum to Putin Does Not Live Up to Expectations
Former PM Stepashin Talks About Ukraine Conflict and Its Outcome for Russia and the West
Torrential Rains Shut Down Moscow Transit and Flood Underground
Torrential Rains Shut Down Moscow Transit and Flood Underground
Last materials
Understanding Moscow’s Fury: The Russian Case Against the West
Michael Jordan Leaves €10,000 Tip at Greek Restaurant
Xi Jinping Urges Shift Toward Smarter Urban Development Amid Real Estate Crisis
Oldest Carvel Ship Discovered in Sweden Sheds Light on Maritime Evolution
How to Deep-Clean Fabric Upholstery in Your Car Using Three Household Ingredients
Online Users Burn Labubu Toys Amid Demonic Possession Rumors
Putin Unmoved by Western Pressure and Trump’s Threats
How to Reduce Fuel Consumption Without Mechanics or Tricks
Zelensky Suspends Ukraine’s Participation in the Ottawa Treaty on Landmines
How to Remove Yellow Sunscreen Stains from White Clothes and Swimwear
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.