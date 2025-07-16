Russia Becomes Third-Largest Gas Supplier to EU in May 2025

In May 2025, Russia climbed to third place among the European Union's leading gas suppliers, according to data from Eurostat reported by RIA Novosti.

The shift was driven by a sharp rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, which surged to €703 million. At the same time, imports of Russian pipeline gas grew by 6.4%, reaching €408 million.

Altogether, in the final month of spring, Russia sold gas to the EU worth €1.1 billion—an increase of roughly 25% compared to April. Meanwhile, Norway, which held the third spot in April, dropped to fourth place in May due to a 13% drop in supply, with exports totaling €842 million.

The United States remained the EU’s top gas supplier, followed by Algeria in second place and the United Kingdom in fifth.

At the end of June, reports indicated that the EU had failed to fully implement its plans to eliminate dependence on Russian energy. Statistics from the first quarter of 2025 show that Russia accounted for 17% of the EU’s imported LNG, underscoring the enduring role of Russian fuel in Europe’s energy mix.