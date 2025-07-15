Xi Jinping’s Housing Reform Plan Targets 1 Million Urban Renovations

Xi Jinping Urges Shift Toward Smarter Urban Development Amid Real Estate Crisis

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an acceleration in the implementation of a new model for real estate development, emphasizing a more balanced and deliberate approach to urban planning.

The remarks were made during the Central Conference on Urban Work, where officials reaffirmed plans to renovate one million homes in aging neighborhoods of China’s major cities. The initiative reflects a shift away from expansive construction toward improving the quality and livability of existing urban spaces.

Despite expectations, the conference did not produce specific support measures, leading to disappointment among investors. The prolonged downturn in China’s property sector continues to weigh heavily on consumer sentiment and hampers broader economic recovery. Recent data shows that new home prices dropped at their steepest rate in eight months.

Tuesday’s conference followed a familiar pattern in Chinese governance: top leadership outlines strategic policy direction, leaving lower-level officials to develop actionable steps to be released at a later stage.

According to Jeff Zhang, an analyst at Morningstar, investors may have pinned too much hope on the meeting. The result was a 4.27% drop in the index of Chinese property developers, as market participants reacted to the lack of immediate policy clarity.

Beijing’s strategy appears to emphasize upgrading existing urban housing over launching new large-scale developments. The focus is on creating more comfortable cities, delivering higher-quality affordable housing, and redeveloping deteriorated buildings to modern safety and infrastructure standards.

As Bloomberg reports, this signals China’s continued movement toward “high-quality urban reconstruction” with improvements in both infrastructure and residential safety.