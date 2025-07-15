World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Russian President Determined to Continue Ukraine Operation Until Strategic Goals Are Met

Putin Unmoved by Western Pressure and Trump’s Threats
Western pressure and threats from U.S. President Donald Trump will not compel Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the special military operation in Ukraine, according to a Reuters report citing multiple sources close to the Kremlin.
Putin intends to continue fighting in Ukraine until the West agrees to his peace terms. In addition, the Russian President ignores Trump's threats to tighten sanctions.

"Putin believes no one has seriously discussed peace details with him regarding Ukraine, including the Americans, so he will continue until he achieves what he wants," a source told the agency.

Photo: kremlin.ru is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
Another source noted that the Russian president sees his country's goals as "far more important than any potential economic losses from Western pressure." According to Reuters, Putin remains confident in the resilience of the Russian economy despite international sanctions and economic isolation.

The report also highlights that Moscow’s demands concerning Ukrainian territory may increase as Russian forces advance and Ukraine’s military position weakens.

