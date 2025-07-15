Russian President Determined to Continue Ukraine Operation Until Strategic Goals Are Met

Putin Unmoved by Western Pressure and Trump’s Threats

"Putin believes no one has seriously discussed peace details with him regarding Ukraine, including the Americans, so he will continue until he achieves what he wants," a source told the agency.

Another source noted that the Russian president sees his country's goals as "far more important than any potential economic losses from Western pressure." According to Reuters, Putin remains confident in the resilience of the Russian economy despite international sanctions and economic isolation.

The report also highlights that Moscow’s demands concerning Ukrainian territory may increase as Russian forces advance and Ukraine’s military position weakens.