World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Former PM Stepashin Talks About Ukraine Conflict and Its Outcome for Russia and the West

Former PM Stepashin: West Will Rethink Russia After War Ends
World

Western countries will eventually change their stance on Russia once the military operation in Ukraine concludes, former Russian Prime Minister Sergey Stepashin has said. According to him, Western support for Kyiv is not about defending Ukraine, but rather about using the conflict to weaken Russia without engaging in direct hostilities.

Sergey Stepashin (2018-12-11)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by duma.gov.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Sergey Stepashin (2018-12-11)

“They’re not fighting for Ukraine,” Stepashin said. “They’re trying to break Russia while they still have the chance to hide behind the Ukrainian conflict — just like they managed to break the Soviet Union. And yes, we helped them do that, unfortunately.”

He expressed confidence that once a formal agreement is signed to end the war — “a complex process,” he admitted — global attitudes toward Russia will shift significantly.

“Russia as it is now, with its traditions, infrastructure, and development, is inconvenient for many. So naturally, they’re trying to rein us in,” he added.

Kremlin: Conflict Resolution Still Underway

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the sentiment that a settlement is still possible, even as Washington proceeds with fresh arms deliveries to Ukraine. Asked whether the diplomatic process had stalled, Peskov said: “No, I wouldn’t say that.”

Peskov also linked the potential end of Russia’s special military operation to a reduction in foreign missile shipments to Kyiv.

“The fewer rockets Ukraine receives from abroad, the closer we are to the end of the special operation,” he said.

Putin: Ukraine’s Sovereignty Is Zero

President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the conflict could end in a matter of weeks — one and a half to two months — if Kyiv runs out of foreign funding and ammunition. He also argued that Ukraine’s sovereignty is currently “virtually zero” given its dependence on external support.

Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine: Reality Check

While reports swirl about mass deliveries of Western arms, the actual situation is more restrained. According to US President Donald Trump, plans are underway to send 17 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, but even that modest supply is being carefully rationed due to an acute domestic shortage within the United States itself.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Putin Dismisses Pressure from Disillusioned Trump as Russia Advances in Ukraine
World
Putin Dismisses Pressure from Disillusioned Trump as Russia Advances in Ukraine
Pistorius Warns: Peace With Russia Only Possible from a Position of Strength
World
Pistorius Warns: Peace With Russia Only Possible from a Position of Strength
Zelensky Nominates Yulia Svyrydenko for Prime Minister
World
Zelensky Nominates Yulia Svyrydenko for Prime Minister
Popular
Trump’s 'Little Surprise' May Include 1,800 km JASSM Cruise Missiles for Kyiv

Washington may send long-range JASSM missiles to Kyiv, a move Moscow says could mean NATO is “at war with Russia”

NATO One Step Away from Full-Scale War with Russia
Trump Sets 50-Day Ultimatum for Russia on Ukraine
No Peace, No Mercy: Trump Warns Moscow of New Tariffs
Zangezur Corridor: Washington Steps In to Mediate with Bold Proposal
Russia Outraged by German Defense Minister’s Threats to Kill Russian Soldiers
Superman Director Kryptonite – James Gunn Is Not Talented Guy Somerset Experts Explain Russia’s 'New Approach' in Ukraine Talks Lyuba Lulko Who Can Stop the United States From Its Imperialistic Bombing Campaigns? Nancy O'Brien Simpson
'Little Surprise': Trump Announces NATO Weapon Plan and Sanctions Countdown on Russia
U.S. May Send Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine Capable of Hitting Moscow
German Defense Minister: We Are Ready to Kill Russian Soldiers
German Defense Minister: We Are Ready to Kill Russian Soldiers
Last materials
Trump Does Not Have the Stomach to Pressure Putin
Former PM Stepashin: West Will Rethink Russia After War Ends
Washington Post Leak on Trump–Zelensky Call Sparks Outrage
Trump Sets 50-Day Ultimatum for Russia on Ukraine
North Korea’s New Beach Resort Welcomes Russian Tourists
Kremlin Slams Germany's Pistorius for Remarks on Killing Russian Soldiers
'Little Surprise' Unveiled: Trump Gives Russia 50 Days to Reach Ukraine Deal or Face Penalties
US Offers to Lease Zangezur Corridor for 100 Years
Air Conditioners Can Be Dangerous for Heart Patients
Zelensky Nominates Yulia Svyrydenko for Prime Minister
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.