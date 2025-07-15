Former PM Stepashin: West Will Rethink Russia After War Ends

Western countries will eventually change their stance on Russia once the military operation in Ukraine concludes, former Russian Prime Minister Sergey Stepashin has said. According to him, Western support for Kyiv is not about defending Ukraine, but rather about using the conflict to weaken Russia without engaging in direct hostilities.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by duma.gov.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Sergey Stepashin (2018-12-11)

“They’re not fighting for Ukraine,” Stepashin said. “They’re trying to break Russia while they still have the chance to hide behind the Ukrainian conflict — just like they managed to break the Soviet Union. And yes, we helped them do that, unfortunately.”

He expressed confidence that once a formal agreement is signed to end the war — “a complex process,” he admitted — global attitudes toward Russia will shift significantly.

“Russia as it is now, with its traditions, infrastructure, and development, is inconvenient for many. So naturally, they’re trying to rein us in,” he added.

Kremlin: Conflict Resolution Still Underway

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed the sentiment that a settlement is still possible, even as Washington proceeds with fresh arms deliveries to Ukraine. Asked whether the diplomatic process had stalled, Peskov said: “No, I wouldn’t say that.”

Peskov also linked the potential end of Russia’s special military operation to a reduction in foreign missile shipments to Kyiv.

“The fewer rockets Ukraine receives from abroad, the closer we are to the end of the special operation,” he said.

Putin: Ukraine’s Sovereignty Is Zero

President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the conflict could end in a matter of weeks — one and a half to two months — if Kyiv runs out of foreign funding and ammunition. He also argued that Ukraine’s sovereignty is currently “virtually zero” given its dependence on external support.

Weapons Deliveries to Ukraine: Reality Check

While reports swirl about mass deliveries of Western arms, the actual situation is more restrained. According to US President Donald Trump, plans are underway to send 17 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, but even that modest supply is being carefully rationed due to an acute domestic shortage within the United States itself.