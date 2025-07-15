Kremlin Reacts to Trump Allegedly Backing ATACMS Strikes Deep in Russia

Washington Post Leak on Trump–Zelensky Call Sparks Outrage

The Kremlin has voiced skepticism over reports that US President Donald Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch missile strikes on Moscow and St. Petersburg. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti that such media leaks are usually fake, though some may carry weight.

Missile strike radius and map of Ukrainian targets deep inside Russia

“Most of the time, these are fakes,” Peskov said. “But occasionally, even respected outlets carry what turn out to be serious leaks.”

His comments came in response to a Washington Post article citing anonymous sources who claimed that during a recent call with Zelensky, Trump questioned why Ukraine had not yet struck Moscow. According to the article, Trump believes that hitting major Russian cities would increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

Trump Allegedly Backed ATACMS Strikes Inside Russia

According to columnist David Ignatius, Trump’s question about strikes on Moscow came during a conversation in July. Zelensky reportedly replied that Ukraine would consider such strikes if the US provided the necessary weapons. The report also noted that the US may soon allow Ukraine to use a batch of 18 ATACMS missiles against Russian military targets.

Although these missiles lack the range to reach Moscow or St. Petersburg, they could be used to strike military bases, airfields, and supply depots in western Russia—areas previously considered secure. Pentagon officials are said to be pushing Trump to approve expanded use of these systems and deliver a new batch to Ukraine.

The first ATACMS shipment with a range of 165 km arrived in Ukraine in fall 2023. In late 2024, former President Joe Biden lifted restrictions on their use against Russian territory. Kyiv has since employed them in attacks on Russia’s Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod, and Rostov regions.

Analyst Urges Caution Over Media Claims

American affairs expert Malek Dudakov advised a cautious approach to such leaks, particularly those published by the Washington Post, which he described as unfriendly toward the Trump administration.

As of now, neither the White House nor the Ukrainian government has confirmed the content of the alleged call. The Kremlin continues to monitor the situation, emphasizing that it does not rule out the possibility of disinformation being used as a geopolitical tool.